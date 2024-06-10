Lanes of Charles Miller Road bridge to close Tuesday in McHenry area

Eastbound lanes on the Charles J. Miller Road bridge in the McHenry area are due to be closed Tuesday, June 11, for a deck inspection.

During the inspection, the bridge will still be accessible to eastbound traffic but it will be diverted to the bridge’s westbound side. Traffic control personnel and flaggers will be present to manage the flow, and drivers are urged to exercise caution and follow the instructions provided. Three message boards will be in place to inform drivers of the closure. Drivers should expect and plan for delays.

The McHenry County Division of Transportation will inspect the bridge deck utilizing sounding and drone inspection methods. Officials said such assessments “are essential for ensuring the bridge’s safety and integrity.”

In case of inclement weather, the work will be done on Wednesday, June 12.

For more information about other MCDOT construction projects, visit mchenrycountyil.gov/departments/transportation and click on “Current and Upcoming Construction” on the left side. Follow the Division of Transportation on Facebook at facebook.com/McHenryCountyDOT for construction updates on county highways.