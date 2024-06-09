3 Lake County inmates housed in McHenry County jail charged in jail fight that injured 2

Three Lake County jail inmates housed in McHenry County jail as part of a yearlong agreement that began in January have been charged in a fistfight involving two alleged victims.

Jonathan Skroko, 26, of Elk Grove Village; Ryan May, 37, of Waukegan; and Jesus Vargas, 31, of Mundelein, are each charged with aggravated battery for an alleged fight that occurred at 3:47 p.m. May 25, according to criminal complaints filed in the McHenry County court.

Vargas and May are accused of punching one man “several times with their fist[s]. May also is charged with striking a second man. Skroko is accused of striking one of the men “several times with his fist,” according to the complaints.

May is back in custody in Lake County and faces pending charges that include burglary, drug possession and being a fugitive. He is serving time for drug-related crimes and theft. Vargas also is in Lake County jail with pending charges that include drug possession and attempted murder, and is serving a sentence for burglary and other charges, according to the Lake County jail website.

Skroko did not appear in either jail log.

In April, five Lake County inmates were charged in a fight at the jail.

McHenry County jail has been housing Lake County inmates since January after a one-year agreement was penned. The agreement is to house up to 150 inmates, and the county is paid $100 per inmate per day, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.