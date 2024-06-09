Letter: Consider being a polling place election judge

The future of our world has been perpetually placed, by our forebears, within our individual hands to influence as we would want. None of us gets to see all of our preferred policies enacted in a society as large and diverse as America. Yet, all of us have inherited the right to have our say through our advocacy and our votes.

For our political process to work most effectively, all eligible voters, as well as future voters, should be encouraged to participate in our political process to the fullest degree their finite time and energies can allow.

Voting is not the only way to participate in the political process; there are many opportunities through the major parties to serve as a precinct committeeperson, a poll watcher, polling place election judge and a volunteer as well as by walking in parades and making donations.

The electoral process is too important for anyone to sit on the sidelines. Every person can make a difference, and has an obligation to do so if they can.

As Margaret Mead once reminded us, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed, citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”

Everyone should make a commitment to make a difference.

Terry Kappel

McHenry