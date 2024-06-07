With tax bills due Monday, treasurer to hold special office hours Saturday for McHenry County taxpayers

The McHenry County Treasurer’s Office at 2100 N. Seminary Ave. in Woodstock will open from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8, to offer more options for those wishing to pay in person before the first property tax installment is due Monday, June 10.

Taxpayers can pay in the lobby or through one of the office’s four drive-thru lanes. The office accepts check, cash and debit/credit card payments. The office will also hold the same Saturday hours on Sept. 7 prior to the due date for the second and final installment.

To pay property taxes electronically via e-check, visit treasurer.mchenrycountyil.gov and click Look Up/Pay Your Tax Bill. After you find your tax bill, click Pay Taxes to begin the process.

To pay by phone, call 877-220-2247 and follow the prompt.

To pay by mail, send the payment along with the payment coupon to McHenry County Collector, PO Box 8730 Carol Stream, IL 60197-8730 or use the payment envelope provided. If paying by check, include the property parcel number.

The office has recently redesigned the tax bill to make it more easy to ready and understand and has expanded the ways in which people can pay.

The Treasurer’s Office’s regular hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. The office also has two 24-hour drop boxes, one walk-up and one drive-up. For more information, call 815-334-4260 or email treasurer@mchenrycountyil.gov.