Letter: Don’t blame Biden for all your woes

People complain about “the economy,” high food prices, high rents, high price of labor and spikes in gas prices. President Biden can’t fix everything. That’s corporate greed raising prices on us. That’s business owners raising rates for labor and materials. That’s landlords raising rents to be unaffordable for many. That’s the high cost of childcare. Those are private individuals, businesses and corporations raising those costs, not President Biden. He’s doing a lot for the average American, but he can’t fix everything. Remember that in the upcoming election.

Linda Morton

Harvard