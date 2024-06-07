Leaders, role models, mentors: 11 honored as Women of Distinction by Northwest Herald

The eleven award recipients during the Northwest Herald's Women of Distinction award luncheon Wednesday June 5, 2024, at Boulder Ridge Country Club, in Lake in the Hills. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

A decade ago, Dawn Bremer said she was a single mother and had no job. Now, Bremer is president of the McHenry District 156 school board and also of the nonprofit Kids in Need McHenry County and runs a real state company.

There were “plenty of bumps and potholes” along the way, Bremer said, crediting her children with being her “source of strength.”

Bremer was among 11 honorees of the Women of Distinction Awards, bestowed by the Northwest Herald this week at Boulder Ridge Country Club in Lake in the Hills. The distinction highlights women in McHenry County, nominated by their peers, friends and loved ones, who provide leadership in their fields of expertise, serve as role models and mentors, advocate positive social change or give back to their community through time, talent and resources.

Sixty-three women were nominated this year, a field strong enough to yield 11 winners this year, rather than the traditional 10, because of a tie, Northwest Herald Publisher Laura Shaw said. Each honoree offered inspiring insight into their outlooks and achievements, with many citing help from within the community.

Award recipient Trudy Wakeman talks with Sharon Schoenecker at the Northwest Herald's Women of Distinction award luncheon Wednesday June 5, 2024, at Boulder Ridge Country Club, in Lake in the Hills. The luncheon recognized 11 women in the community as Women of Distinction. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Sarah Hagen, who has started up a monthly farmer’s market and community garden in Johnsburg, said the market has supported 48 businesses.

“I believe that good leads to more good,” she said.

Fellow honoree Ellen Hanson, who founded the McHenry County chapter of the Leukemia Research Foundation after her son was diagnosed with leukemia and who has lobbied for increased education funding in Springfield, said she was “thrilled to be a part of an outstanding group of women.”

She told attendees that giving back is a “rewarding way of life” and thanked her family and First Congregational Church in Crystal Lake. “We are all beloved children of God.”

Carolyn Campbell, who has been a Director on the McHenry County Conservation Foundation and currently serves on the McHenry County Board, told attendees that she “fell in love with the land.” When she moved out to McHenry County, “the connection to nature was immediate and profound.”

Campbell, one of two McHenry County Board members honored this year, urged attendees to get connected with nature and if they’re already connected to “go deeper.”

Fellow county board member Terri Greeno called the other award winners an “elite group of women.”

Greeno, who owns Express Employment Professionals, which has an office in Crystal Lake, said people have asked her about starting a business and offered some “secrets” to those looking to do so. Among the tips she shared: “Seek to serve others and always say thank you.”

Another Woman of Distinction, Dianna Torman, encouraged younger women in the audience to take risks.

Torman also noted, “Our world truly revolves around community.”

Here’s a fuller look at this year’s honorees: