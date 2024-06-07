Leaders, role models, mentors: 11 honored as Women of Distinction by Northwest Herald

A decade ago, Dawn Bremer said she was a single mother and had no job. Now, Bremer is president of the McHenry District 156 school board and also of the nonprofit Kids in Need McHenry County and runs a real state company.
There were “plenty of bumps and potholes” along the way, Bremer said, crediting her children with being her “source of strength.”
[ PHOTOS: Women of Distinction awards ceremony ]
Bremer was among 11 honorees of the Women of Distinction Awards, bestowed by the Northwest Herald this week at Boulder Ridge Country Club in Lake in the Hills. The distinction highlights women in McHenry County, nominated by their peers, friends and loved ones, who provide leadership in their fields of expertise, serve as role models and mentors, advocate positive social change or give back to their community through time, talent and resources.
Sixty-three women were nominated this year, a field strong enough to yield 11 winners this year, rather than the traditional 10, because of a tie, Northwest Herald Publisher Laura Shaw said. Each honoree offered inspiring insight into their outlooks and achievements, with many citing help from within the community.
Sarah Hagen, who has started up a monthly farmer’s market and community garden in Johnsburg, said the market has supported 48 businesses.
“I believe that good leads to more good,” she said.
Fellow honoree Ellen Hanson, who founded the McHenry County chapter of the Leukemia Research Foundation after her son was diagnosed with leukemia and who has lobbied for increased education funding in Springfield, said she was “thrilled to be a part of an outstanding group of women.”
She told attendees that giving back is a “rewarding way of life” and thanked her family and First Congregational Church in Crystal Lake. “We are all beloved children of God.”
Carolyn Campbell, who has been a Director on the McHenry County Conservation Foundation and currently serves on the McHenry County Board, told attendees that she “fell in love with the land.” When she moved out to McHenry County, “the connection to nature was immediate and profound.”
Campbell, one of two McHenry County Board members honored this year, urged attendees to get connected with nature and if they’re already connected to “go deeper.”
Fellow county board member Terri Greeno called the other award winners an “elite group of women.”
Greeno, who owns Express Employment Professionals, which has an office in Crystal Lake, said people have asked her about starting a business and offered some “secrets” to those looking to do so. Among the tips she shared: “Seek to serve others and always say thank you.”
Another Woman of Distinction, Dianna Torman, encouraged younger women in the audience to take risks.
Torman also noted, “Our world truly revolves around community.”
Here’s a fuller look at this year’s honorees:
- Dawn Bremer: While building a successful career in local real estate, Bremer has carved out time for serving the community through appointed and elected positions. She is the president of the nonprofit Kids in Need of McHenry County, a vital resource to foster families and those referred from child-serving agencies. She is also president of the McHenry High School District 158 school board and sits on the city’s planning commission. She is also a leader in her field, serving on the Keller Williams Advisory Leadership Committee and Mainstreet Organization of Realtors Proefssional Standards Committee. And most people don’t know she is a singer and has won several contests too.
- Carolyn Campbell: Inspired by a commitment to preserve the county’s quality of life by protecting natural, agricultural and cultural resources, Campbell has a long, hands-in history of volunteering with the county conservation district, where she was a trustee for five years. Elected to the county board in 2022, she is a key community leader in the effort to build a sustainable and growing source of funding for mental health throughout the county, advocates for safe county roads and strives for collaborative solutions. She also is a director for the McHenry County Conservation Foundation.
- Dee Darling: Darling saw an opportunity to connect nonprofit agencies, local organizations and businesses in what has become an annual community event, Planet Palooza. She is the organizer and founder of Together We Stand McHenry County, which strives to bring together all people in the community. She is also willing to step into leadership roles, serving as president of McHenry County National Organization for Women and board president of Cary School District 26. Darling also uses her role as a leader to elevate others and work toward common goals.
- Terri Greeno: Greeno has made an impact in her business, her professional associations and her diverse philanthropy. As owner of Express Employment Professionals, her team helps businesses thrive as they fill staffing needs while connecting individuals with meaningful employment. Her philanthropic work stretches across the county, from her role as a board member for WINGS, an honorary trustee for Judson University and a board member for Refuge for Women Chicago.
- Sarah Hagen: Hagen had the vision to turn land next to a commercial property into a community garden last summer, and it yielded more than 2,700 pounds of produce that was donated to local families. She helped launch a monthly farmers market and plans to expand the community garden. She is a local business owner and volunteers with the business community. She is a member of the Johnsburg Development and Government Affairs Committee and president of the Johnsburg Area Business Association. For 12 years, she has volunteered with Safe Families for Children, serving as host family, coach and ministry lead.
- Kimberly O. Hankins: As the director of sustainability for McHenry County College, Hankins isn’t merely directing sustainable practices, she actively engages in educating students and others about the impact of their choices. She spearheads initiatives focused on campus energy efficiency, waste reduction and green community connections through development of the annual Green Guide Recycling Directory and Green Living Expo. She is also president of the McHenry chapter of the American Association for Women in Community Colleges.
- Ellen Hanson: A longtime community volunteer, Hanson worked with a grassroot group lobbying for increased education funding. Following her son’s diagnosis, she established the county chapter of the Leukemia Research Foundation, which continues to fund research and provide financial assistance to patients. Hanson sits on the NAMI board of directors, advocating for those who suffer from mental illness and their famillies.
- Marcy Piekos: Piekos is executive director of Leadership Greater McHenry County. For 14 years, she has been dedicated to developing community leaders to build strong relationships and broaden awareness about the county, its programs and organizations. She supports local nonprofit boards through the Leadership and Learning Academy, which focuses on strategic planning and board development. She also serves as a mentor for Education to Empowerment at McHenry County College and supports the Big Futures Program for Big Brothers Big Sisters.
- Leonetta Rizzi: With a career of more than 40 years in healthcare and behavioral healthcare, Rizzi brings a wealth of experience to her role as executive director of the McHenry County Mental Health Board. She has been recognized for her service to the community and collaboration, as well as for bringing greater awareness to the mental health board and its services.
- Dianna Torman: Torman rose through her career in the field of banking and retired as president/CEO of Prairie Community Bank. For more than a decade, she has supported the Education to Empowerment scholarship program at MCC, including on the executive committee. She also has served on the Friends of MCC Foundation board, the Marengo Community High School District 154 school board and is a graduate of Leadership of Greater McHenry County, She continues to serve in state banking associations and as Bank Director for the Board of Directors for OSB Community Bank.
- Trudy Wakeman: Wakeman joined the fledgling Lake in the Hills Parks and Recreation Department as superintendent of recreation and helped develop fun and interesting classes for all ages. She became director of parks and recreation, retiring after 16 years to serve on the People of the Parks Foundation for Lake in the Hills. She established the sports and community event company Race Productions by Trudy.