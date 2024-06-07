Historic trolley tours in Crystal Lake set for Sunday

Ride around Crystal Lake for the Historic Preservation Commission’s Trolley Tour from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Sunday.
Board a trolley at Crystal Lake City Hall, 100 W. Woodstock St., to learn about historic buildings that have been moved or removed from their original locations in the city.
Tickets are $20 for a 45-minute tour.
For more details and to purchase tickets, visit crystal-lake-trolley-tour.ticketbud.com.
This brief is part of the Northwest Herald’s “5 Things to Do” feature. To read more, go to shawlocal.com/tags/5-things-to-do/ or check out The Scene, our entertainment section, at shawlocal.com/thescene/.