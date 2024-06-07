Historic trolley tours in Crystal Lake set for Sunday

The Crystal Lake Historic Preservation Commission’s Trolley Tour this Sunday will cover historic buildings that have been moved or removed from their original locations in the city. (Photo provided by City of Crystal Lake)

Ride around Crystal Lake for the Historic Preservation Commission’s Trolley Tour from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

Board a trolley at Crystal Lake City Hall, 100 W. Woodstock St., to learn about historic buildings that have been moved or removed from their original locations in the city.

Tickets are $20 for a 45-minute tour.

For more details and to purchase tickets, visit crystal-lake-trolley-tour.ticketbud.com.

