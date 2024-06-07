Baseball: Tommy Korn closes out Crystal Lake Central’s IHSA Class 3A state semifinal win over Morris

Crystal Lake Central's Tommy Korn (left) and Sean Kempf celebrate after the last out of their win over Morris in their Class 3A state semifinal game Friday at Duly Health and Care Field in Joliet. (Mark Busch)

JOLIET – Senior Tommy Korn last pitched for Crystal Lake Central 27 days ago – but he unexpectedly found himself on the mound for the Tigers in their biggest game of the season Friday morning at Joliet’s Duly Health and Care Field.

Junior Connor Gibour had been Central’s go-to stopper throughout the Tigers’ postseason run. But when Gibour was forced out of the Class 3A state tournament semifinal against Morris in the top of the third inning with a shoulder injury on a slide at home plate, it was Korn who got the call in the sixth to close things out.

Korn, who had not pitched since May 11 because a shoulder injury, looked sharp in his return, allowing only one hit and firing 17 of 21 pitches for strikes over the final two innings.

Class 3A state semifinal (FINAL): @cltigerbaseball 5, Morris 2. Tigers (21-14) will play for their first state championship. @clcathletics pic.twitter.com/VbkESxsEgE — Alex Kantecki (@akantecki) June 7, 2024

Korn’s gutsy and efficient performance out of the bullpen helped send Central past Morris 5-2 and into Saturday’s 1 p.m. state championship game against Lemont. The Tigers will compete for their first state title after placing fourth in 2008.

Korn, who pitched around a leadoff hit in the seventh inning to Morris No. 2 hitter Brett Bounds, was ready for the moment. He induced a flyout to right fielder Zach McMahon for the game’s final out.

“Don’t be scared of anybody and go straight at it,” said Korn, who has a 2.24 ERA in 34⅓ innings with 38 strikeouts. “Know what you have and know I can compete with anybody.”

Junior Rhett Ozment started for the Tigers and held Morris to two runs over five innings, striking out one and walking two. Gibour, who started in right field and went 2 for 2 with two RBIs, likely would have been next in line for Central, but he left the game in the bottom of the third inning as the Tigers looked to pad a 4-0 lead.

Morris' Griffin Zweeres tags out Crystal Lake Central's Connor Gibour trying to score during their Class 3A state semifinal game Friday at Duly Health and Care Field in Joliet. (Mark Busch)

Gibour tried to score on a ball hit up the middle, but was thrown out by Morris second baseman AJ Zweeres for the last out of the inning. Gibour looked to slide safely around catcher Griffin Zweeres while reaching back with his left arm as Zweeres put down the tag.

Gibour, who has allowed two earned runs in 20 innings with six saves, sat up and immediately grabbed his arm. He held his arm in the dugout between innings and later went to the hospital.

Central first-year coach Cal Aldridge did not want to guess on the severity of the Gibour’s injury immediately after the game. He held out hope that Gibour could pitch for the Tigers on Saturday.

“Even if Connor can’t go we know what Tommy can do,” Aldridge said. “We trust him at any moment. Connor has done an outstanding job all year long for us, and I hope he’s back out there tomorrow. Tommy went in, did his job and executed.”

The big stage wasn’t too much for Korn, who appreciated his coach’s vote of confidence.

Korn, because he threw less than 30 pitches, would be allowed to pitch for the Tigers again Saturday, according to IHSA rules.

“It was awesome,” said Korn, who had two strikeouts. “To come back and pitch, I knew I had it in me. Coach let me go out there. Best feeling in the world when you get to let it loose.”

Crystal Lake Central's Tommy Korn delivers a pitch during their Class 3A state semifinal game against Morris Friday at Duly Health and Care Field in Joliet. (Mark Busch)

Aldridge said Korn has been throwing bullpen sessions as he recovered from his shoulder injury. He had all the confidence that Korn would come through.

“He continues to work hard every day, I knew he’d go out there and compete,” Aldridge said. “That’s what he’s done all year.”

Korn also was 2 for 4 at the plate, scoring the Tigers’ fifth run in the sixth inning after a leadoff single. He took second on a wild pitch, went to third on a fielder’s choice and came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Drew Welder.

Junior John Gariepy likely will start for the Tigers Saturday. Even if he doesn’t have all of his options, Aldridge trusts all his guys.

“All hands on deck,” Aldridge said.