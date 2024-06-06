DCFS caseworker convicted in mishandling case of 5-year-old AJ Freund to be sentenced today

Cars drive by a sign for AJ Freund outside of Davenport Funeral Home on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Crystal Lake. (Matthew Apgar - mapgar@shawmedia.com/Matthew Apgar - mapgar@shawmedia)

The child welfare caseworker found criminally guilty for mishandling the case of AJ Freund before the Crystal Lake boy was killed by his mother is due to be sentenced in McHenry County court Thursday.

A sentencing hearing is set to begin Thursday morning for the found criminally guilty in not following procedures in his handling the case of AJ Freund Jr. of Crystal Lake.

Former Department of Children and Family Services caseworker Carlos Acosta of Woodstock could get probation or up to 10 years in prison for his conviction on two counts of endangering the life or health of a child, which are Class 3 felonies.

Prior to his sentencing, Acosta’s attorneys are expected to argue that he should receive a new trial. They assert he did not receive a fair trial last fall when his case was heard before Lake County Judge George Strickland.

Carlos Acosta waits in a McHenry County courtroom for his trial to start last September. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

At that trial, Acosta was accused of failing to take the required measures to protect AJ after strong evidence of abuse and neglect by his parents. The boy had been placed in foster care because he was born with drugs in his system but he was eventually returned to his parents. Much of the testimony centered on what occurred after after an emergency 911 call was made on Dec. 18, 2018, by a Crystal Lake Police officer concerned about AJ’s welfare.

At the time, the officer said the Freund home at 94 Dole Avenue was cold, “filthy” smelled of urine and feces, its kitchen floor was torn up and the ceiling was falling in. The officer testified she also saw and photographed AJ who had a large bruise on his hip and a fat lip.

AJ had told an emergency room doctor that “maybe mommy didn’t mean to hurt me” but was nonetheless returned to his parents’ house. The DCFS investigation of alleged abuse was closed in January 2019 and classified as “unfounded.”

Just four months later, AJ was murdered. His parents – JoAnn Cunningham, 41, and Andrew Freund Sr., 65 – eventually pleaded guilty in his slaying and are in prison.

In an unusual move, prosecutors also brought child endangerment charges against Acosta and his supervisor Andrew Polovin, arguing that if they’d followed procedures as they were “required,” AJ’s life could have been saved.

Polovin, 51, of Island Lake, was found not guilty on the same charges.

At the time of AJ’s death in 2019, Acosta had recently been elected to the McHenry County Board. He resigned after the charges were brought against him.

Defense attorneys have maintained that the Woodstock field office where the two worked was understaffed and overworked.