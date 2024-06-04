McHenry Lions Club awards 3 scholarships to McHenry High grads attending MCC

The McHenry/Wonder Lake Lions Club has awarded three $500 scholarships to graduating McHenry Community High School seniors who will continue their education at McHenry Community College: Ryan Nagel, Rick Schiavone and Alexandra Everhart. (Photo provided by McHenry/Wonder Lake Lions Club)

The McHenry/Wonder Lake Lions Club has awarded three $500 scholarships to outgoing McHenry Community High School seniors who will continue their education at McHenry County College: Ryan Nagel, Rick Schiavone and Alexandra Everhart.

Through various fundraisers, the Lions Club also provides assistance to people in the community to purchase eyeglasses and hearing aids, provide scholarships for children with visual impairments to attend camp and supports local community agencies in addressing food insufficiency.

For more information, contact club President Gary Peterson at mchenrylionsclub@gmail.com.