5 Things to Do: Run a 5K in Huntley and hunt for eggs in Marengo

Huntley Easter Egg Hunt FILE - A collection of Easter eggs rests in a basket during an Easter Egg Hunt in 2022. (Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local/Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local)

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Don’t be fooled 5K: Raise money and awareness for Special Olympics Illinois during the Don’t Be Fooled 5K starting at 7:45 a.m. Saturday in downtown Huntley. The untimed race hosted by the Huntley Police Department will start with a torch lighting ceremony at the town square. Racers will receive a treat at the finish line by local Special Olympics athletes. Day-of registration is $30 and $20 for ages 12 and under. Find more details on the Don’t Be Fooled 5K Special Olympics Illinois fundraiser and register here: Huntley.il.us.

Egg hunt: Hunt for eggs during the Marengo Park District’s Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday at Indian Oaks Park, located at 825 Indian Oaks Trail. No registration is required for the free event. Stop by ahead of time starting at 9:30 a.m. for Breakfast with the Easter Bunny. Enjoy a pancake breakfast, arts and crafts and a photo with the bunny before hunting for eggs. Registration is $15 for residents, $25 for nonresidents and free for children ages 2 and under. Check out more information on the Marengo Park District Easter Egg Hunt here: facebook.com/MarengoParkDistrict.

Makers’ market: Sip into spring at a makers’ market from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Scorched Earth Brewing Company in Algonquin, located at 203 Berg St. Shop indoors from 20 local small businesses selling handcrafted goods and enjoy live music by Mel Senese Duo. The market will also have food from Bellies Food Truck and an extensive drink menu of sour beers, IPAs, stouts and more. More information on Scorched Earth Brewing Company’s makers’ market can be found here: Facebook.com/scorchedearthbrewing.

Easter for dogs: Celebrate Easter with your furry friend during The Bremer Team – Keller Williams Success Realty’s Dog Event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 1218 N. Green St., McHenry. Take Easter-themed pictures of your pup, get your dog’s nails trimmed, purchase treats and meet with the Easter bunny. K9s4u Dog Rescue will have foster dogs available at the event. Find more information on The Bremer Team’s Easter Dog Event here: Facebook.com/bremerteam.

Build and bloom: Create a Lego flower bouquet during The Pieceful Project’s Sip, Build and Bloom event from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the McHenry store, located at 1118 N. Green St. Enjoy wine from Patina Kitchen and Wine Shop and bites from The Bumble Bread Company. Choose your bouquet design including a money tree, roses, orchids and bamboo. Tickets are $60. Check out more details on The Pieceful Project’s Sip, Build and Bloom event and purchase tickets here: Facebook.com/thepiecefulproject

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events/.