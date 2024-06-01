Letter: If folly to believe Biden, what about Trump?

Robert Meale says that people who believe President Biden are gullible enough to buy “oceanfront property in Arizona.” He liked it so much, he used the phrase twice in his letter, at the beginning and the end.

In between are talking points straight out of the Party of Trump. For example, Biden issued executive orders in his first 100 days to undo Trump’s policies. To me, that’s a selling point. He claims we have open borders. We don’t. He claims that Bidenomics is in the “toilet.” The facts tell us otherwise. The economy is in great shape, and we avoided a recession. If Mr. Meale thinks it’s folly to believe President Biden, I wonder what he thinks about Donald Trump, a man who’s been lying to us for nine years?

Richard Keslinke

Algonquin