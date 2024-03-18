Letter: Believing Biden is like buying ‘some oceanfront property in Arizona’

If you believe President Biden, then I’m sure you’ll buy “some oceanfront property in Arizona that from my front porch you can see the sea.”

But President Biden signed a flurry of executive actions in his first 100 days in office, primarily aimed at dismantling many of former President Donald Trump’s policies. In particular, one “reverses the Trump policy banning refugees from key regions and enables flights from those regions to begin within days (and) declares that the 15,000 annual refugee cap set by Trump will be raised to a number to be determined by May 15,″ according to a list compiled by CNN.

“For Biden and the Democrats, the only real crisis at the border seems to be that some people have to wait more than three days before being released after crossing the border illegally. It doesn’t matter how many times Biden and top administration officials deny there’s a crisis or claim the U.S. border isn’t open. Effectively, we have open borders. The migrants know it, the smugglers know it, and anyone who cares to look at what’s happening on the Rio Grande knows it,” wrote The Federalist political editor John Daniel Davidson in the New York Post.

Biden is playing the “blame game” in this election year for all his policies are “in the toilet.” In particular, “the press has now called [it] ‘Bidenomics,’” he said. “I don’t know what the hell that is” as do we the people.

Again, believing President Biden is like buying “some oceanfront property in Arizona that from my front porch you can see the sea,” the George Strait lyrics from “Ocean Front Property.”

Robert Meale

Crystal Lake