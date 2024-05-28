Woodstock man charged with DUI hit pedestrian, killed dog, authorities say

A Woodstock man is accused of driving drunk when he hit a pedestrian in the roadway Monday, seriously injuring the man and killing his dog.

Christian J. Peetz Jr., 77, of the 600 block of Pleasant Street, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence causing great bodily harm, a Class 4 felony, according to a criminal complaint in the McHenry County court.

If convicted, a Class 4 felony carries a prison sentence of one to three years. Probation also is possible.

Woodstock police said at 2:10 p.m. Peetz “operated a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and struck a pedestrian in the roadway causing multiple fractures to his skull and severe bleeding of the brain,” according to the complaint.

The man was flown to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Woodstock Fire Rescue District on Monday.

The fire and police departments arrived about 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of North Jefferson and East Judd streets and found “a single-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian and dog,” according to the release.

Paramedics evaluated the man, who was on the ground with “serious injuries.” The driver of the car declined medical care, according to the release.

The dog was pronounced dead at the scene. The Union Pacific railroad line bisects the intersection and rail traffic was shut down after the crash.

Due to the ongoing investigation, Woodstock police declined to provide more details Tuesday.

Though prosecutors requested Peetz be detained in the county jail ahead of his trial, he was released with conditions Tuesday following a hearing.

While on release, he is not to consume alcohol or illegal drugs, must submit to random drug and alcohol testing, is not allowed to operate any motor vehicle and must obtain a substance abuse evaluation within 45 days of release and comply with all recommendations, according to the order signed by Judge Christopher Harmon.

His next court date is June 21. He did not have an attorney listed Tuesday.