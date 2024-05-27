Man airlifted after being hit by car in Woodstock; dog dead at scene

A small dog died and an elderly man was airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in downtown Woodstock Monday afternoon, according to a news release from the Woodstock Fire Rescue District.

The fire and police departments arrived just before 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of North Jefferson and East Judd Streets and found “a single-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian and dog,” according to the release.

Paramedics evaluated the man, who was on the ground with “serious injuries,” according to the release. A medical helicopter came and airlifted the man, and the driver of the car “declined any injuries.”

The dog was pronounced dead at the scene. The Union Pacific railroad line bisects the intersection and rail traffic was shut down after the crash and remains shut down due to the crash as of 4 p.m. Monday, according to the release.

The Woodstock Police Department is investigating the incident, according to the release.