Huntley, Marengo softball wrap up conference titles: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Softball

Huntley 6, Dundee-Crown 3: At Huntley, Gretchen Huber fired 16 strikeouts as the Red Raiders (25-6, 15-2) beat the Chargers (14-17, 7-10) to capture the outright Fox Valley Conference championship. The FVC title is the fourth in a row for Huntley.

Huber allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits in a complete game and walked none. Lyla Ginczycki hit a home run with two RBIs, while Aubrina Adamik and Madison Rozanski (double) each drove in one.

McKayla Anderson (3 for 3) hit a two-run homer and had a double for D-C. Casi Attapit drove in one.

Marengo 15-6, Sandwich 14-5: At Marengo, Marengo wrapped up back-to-back Kishwaukee River Conference championships with a pair of wins over Sandwich.

Marengo (24-6, 12-1) tallied 16 hits in the first game to complete Tuesday’s contest that was suspended in the seventh inning because of lightning. Jozsa Christiansen, Kylee Jensen and Lilly Kunzer had three RBIs apiece.

In the second game, the Indians earned another one-run victory, this time in nine innings, with Jensen scoring the game-winning run on a wild pitch.

Marissa Young was 3 for 5 with a run scored, Jensen (2 for 4) scored twice and drove in a run, and Emily White added two RBIs. Gabby Gieseke had two hits and a run, and Christiansen had one RBI.

Kunzer allowed four runs in six innings with 10 strikeouts. Christiansen gave up an unearned run in three innings with two strikeouts.

Crystal Lake Central 4, Prairie Ridge 1: At Crystal Lake, Oli Victorine struck out 10 in a complete game and allowed only two hits for the Tigers (18-6, 12-4) in their FVC win against the Wolves (19-4, 13-4). Victorine’s only run allowed was a solo homer to Ady Kiddy.

Liv Shaw (2 for 4) and Adi Waliullah both had two RBIs for Central. Giada Motto was 2 for 3 with two runs scored.

Reese Mosolino allowed four runs (two earned) in seven innings for Prairie Ridge. She struck out 12.

Richmond-Burton 8, Plano 0: At Richmond, Hailey Holtz tossed a shutout with 14 strikeouts to lead the Rockets (21-10, 9-5) past the Reapers in their KRC game.

Jocelyn Hird had two RBIs for R-B. Holtz, Sydney Hird, Rebecca Lanz, Madison Kunzer and Lilly Kwapniewski each drove in one. Emerson Herrick had two hits and scored twice.

Harvard 7, Johnsburg 6: At Harvard, Manhatyn Brincks went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, and Emilee Bush (2 for 4) hit a solo homer for the Hornets (11-11, 8-5) in a KRC win against the Skyhawks (12-15, 4-8).

Tallulah Eichholz was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and earned the win in the circle. She struck out 11 in five innings and allowed one earned run. Britta Livdahl added two hits and scored twice.

Sarah Nethaway had a homer and two RBIs for Johnsburg, Kayla Riener was 3 for 4 with a triple, two runs and an RBI, and Nicole Jihlavec was 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Jacobs 12, McHenry 1 (5 inn.): At Algonquin, Jadyn Polerecky (three runs) and Chloe Clark both had four hits and two RBIs in the Warriors’ FVC win over the Eagles. Maddie Hoffman added a double and drove in two runs.

Channing Keppy allowed an unearned run in five innings for McHenry (16-10, 12-5). Clare Piazza had three hits for Jacobs (4-23, 1-15).

Hampshire 7, Burlington Central 1: At Hampshire, Chloe Van Horn was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs as the Whip-Purs (15-11, 8-8) defeated the Rockets (15-14, 9-8) in FVC action.

Ali LeBlanc (two runs) and Alexa Schuring (RBI) each had two hits, including a double. Sophia Hagevold was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Elaina Lindmark allowed a run in seven innings with four strikeouts.

Anna Sanders was 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Cary-Grove 16, Crystal Lake South 6 (6 inn.): At Cary, Aubrey Lonergan, Maddie Crick and Addison DeSomer all had two RBIs for the Trojans (11-17, 6-11) in an FVC win over the Gators (2-25, 0-16). Crick had two doubles and DeSomer added one.

Kaley Koltz was 3 for 4 with four runs scored, Becca Weaver was 2 for 2 with five runs scored and five steals, and Emily Green (2 for 4), Katelyn O’Malley (two runs) and Holly Streit each drove in one.

Mia Olson earned the win, allowing four earned runs in four innings with seven strikeouts. Streit tossed two scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

Alli Lieflander and Ella Nawracaj both drove in two runs for South. Amelia Cervantes was 2 for 4 with three runs scored.

Marian Central 10, Woodlands Academy 0 (5 inn.): At Woodstock, Holly Garrelts was 3 for 3 with a triple, two runs scored and three RBIs as the Hurricanes (12-10) beat the Wildcats in nonconference action.

Haydn Moose had two RBIs, and Nora Finnegan added a double and a run scored. Christine Chmiel struck out nine in three scoreless innings. Abigail Ziolowski went the final two innings, striking out two with allowing a hit.

Alden-Hebron 13, Harvest Christian 11: At Elgin, Hannah Reiter finished 3 for 4 with one RBI as the Giants (2-7, 2-3) dropped their Northeastern Athletic Conference game.

Olivia Klein had three RBIs, and Emma Miller drove in two.

Baseball

Burlington Central 10, Huntley 3: At Burlington, Solomon Her was 3 for 5 with a double and five RBIs as the Rockets (18-8, 12-5) beat the Raiders (23-4, 14-3) in their FVC game.

AJ Payton and Chase Powrozek (2 for 4) both drove in two runs, and Elliot Alecia was 2 for 4 with a run. Michael Person picked up the win, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits. He struck out nine and walked two.

Kyle Larson was 2 for 3 with an RBI for Huntley. TJ Jakubowski also was 2 for 3.

McHenry 2, Prairie Ridge 0: At McHenry, Kadin Borck and Kaden Wasniewski combined on a two-hit shutout for the Warriors (22-7, 11-6) in an FVC win over the Wolves. Borck allowed two hits in six innings and Wasniewski struck out two in the seventh for the save.

Jack Stecker and Owen Micklinghoff both went 2 for 3 with an RBI to lead McHenry. Micklinghoff had a double.

For Prairie Ridge, Owen Satterlee allowed two runs in five innings. Karson Stiefer had a double.

Crystal Lake South 7, Jacobs 0: At Crystal Lake, Mark Pachla tossed a complete-game two-hitter with three strikeouts for the Gators (15-11, 8-9) in an FVC win over the Eagles (18-11, 8-9).

Dayton Murphy, Carson Trivellini, Liam Sullivan (three runs) and Yandel Ramirez each had two hits for South. Trivellini, CJ Regillio, James Carlson and Xander Shevchenko had one RBI apiece.

Crystal Lake Central 5, Hampshire 2: At Crystal Lake, Jaden Obaldo went 2 for 4 with three RBIs for the Tigers (11-14, 8-9) in an FVC win over the Whips (20-9, 10-7).

Tommy Korn was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and one RBI, and James Dreher had two hits. Wade Ozment (3 2/3 IP, 6 K) and Connor Gibour (2 2/3 IP, 4 K) both allowed one run.

Anthony Karbowski was 2 for 3 with a solo homer for Hampshire.

Cary-Grove 8, Dundee-Crown 3: At Carpentersville, Jacob Steele knocked in three runs for the Trojans (14-14, 8-9) in their FVC win over the Chargers (3-27, 0-17). Charlie Taczy and Keenan Krysh both went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.

Brock Iverson (2 for 3) and Ricky Barnes scored twice for C-G. Ethan Dorchies struck out nine in 4 1/3 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits. Evan Frangiamore pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings.

For D-C, Hayden DeMarsh hit a homer and had two RBIs. Jacob Guyon was 2 for 3 with an RBI.