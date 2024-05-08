May 08, 2024
Tornado touched down Tuesday in Harvard, National Weather Service confirms

By Shaw Local News Network
First responders and property owners tend the scene of a barn collapse along Weidner Road near Harvard May 7, 2024. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in the area. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down near the Harvard area during Tuesday afternoon storms.

The tornado began northwest of Capron in Boone County and touched down just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The tornado continued on a northeastward trajectory northwest of Harvard and into Wisconsin, where it dispersed near the Walworth area at about 2:25 p.m. Tuesday. The tornado’s path was 14.3 miles, according to the National Weather Service and had a maximum width of 50 yards.

The tornado was an EF-0 on the Enhanced Fujita scale with a peak wind speed of 80 mph, which is how the National Weather Service measures tornadoes. An EF-0 tornado has wind gust speeds of 65-85 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service reported no injuries or deaths in the tornado. Authorities believe the weather was a factor in a Tuesday afternoon barn collapse near Harvard that left four animals dead. Dozens more were rescued from the rubble.