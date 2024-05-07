Animal fatalities in barn collapse near Harvard

First responders and others work to free animals trapped when a barn collapsed outside Harvard near the Wisconsin state line on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (Patrick Kunzer)

A barn near Harvard collapsed trapping animals inside, and officials on the scene have confirmed that some animals have died, though it wasn’t immediately clear how many.

Crews are actively working on extricating the animals trapped inside the collapsed barn, with 17 animals still unaccounted for, said Alex Vucha, a spokesman from a neighboring fire protection district who was passing along information from Harvard Fire Chief John Kimmel. Further information will be provided when it becomes available, Vucha said.

A tornado warning had been issued for the same area Tuesday afternoon but has since expired.

