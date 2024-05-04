Jacobs baseball beats McHenry in 11 innings: Friday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Baseball

Jacobs 2, McHenry 1: At Algonquin, Gavin Grummer singled in Brandon Koth with two outs in the bottom of the 11th for the walk-off win. Kayden Wagenaar struck out eight over 5⅔ innings, allowing a run on four hits for Jacobs (17-8). A.J. Chavera had a pinch-hit single to score Jacob McConnell in the sixth for McHenry (20-7), which at the time was the tying run to force extra innings. Donovan Christman and Jeffry Schwab combined for 13 strikeouts.

Prairie Ridge 4, Crystal Lake Central 2: At Prairie Ridge, the Wolves scored three runs in the first inning and went on to the Fox Valley Conference win. Conner Pollasky was 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and an RBI and Brennan Coyle, Karson Stiefer and Ryan Myers each had two hits. Danny Savas threw a complete-game six-hitter, striking out four. Tommy Korn was 2 for 3 with an RBI for Crystal Lake Central.

Hampshire 7, Burlington Central 6: At Hampshire, the Whip-Purs (18-6) took a 7-0 into the seventh inning and then held off a furious Rockets’ six-run rally. Wilson Wemhoff was 3 for 4 with a homer, triple, two runs scored and four RBIs and Ari Fivelson was 4 for 4 with three runs scored and an RBI for Hampshire.

Brady Gilroy had a grand slam in the six-run seventh and Solomon Her added a two-run single for Burlington Central.

Cary-Grove 8, Crystal Lake South 4: At Cary-Grove, the Trojans (12-12) scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally for the Fox Valley Conference win. Brock Iverson, 3 for 4 with a run scored and RBI, doubled in the go-ahead run in the inning. Jacob Duvall had two RBIs and PJ Weaver scored two runs. Christian Alther was 2 for 3 with a run scored for Crystal Lake South.

Huntley 2, Dundee-Crown 1: At Huntley, five Red Raiders’ pitchers combined on a seven-hitter, with winning pitcher Mason Leske striking out four and allowing a run on three hits over four innings. T.J. Jakubowski and Ryan Dabe had RBI singles in the third for the lone runs for Huntley (21-3). Jared Russell struck out two and allowed one earned run on four hits over six innings for D-C (3-24).

Rochelle 2, Marengo 1: At Rochelle, the Hubs scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally past the Indians. Quinn Lechner and David Lopez each had two hits for Marengo (19-9), Lopez doubling in Lechner in the third for Marengo’s only run.

Harvard 7, Big Foot 5: At Big Foot, the Hornets (6-17) scored five runs in the top of the sixth for a comeback win. Adam Cooke had an RBI triple and Coen Dacy, who was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, a two-run single in the big inning for Harvard.

Softball

Burlington Central 6, Dundee-Crown 0: At Carpentersville, Isabelle Reed struck out 12 batters in a four-hit shutout for the Rockets (13-14) in a Fox Valley Conference win. At the plate, Kayla Covey went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Anna Sanders 2 for 4 with a run scored and Kendall Glonek 2 for 3 with a run scored for Burlington Central, which scored five runs in the seventh to blow the game open. McKayla Anderson struck out four over four innings for Dundee-Crown.

McHenry 5, Hampshire 1: At McHenry, winning pitcher Channing Keppy scattered 14 hits over six innings, striking out four, and the Warriors scored a run in the fourth and fifth and two in the sixth to pull away to the win. Vanessa Buske was 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored for McHenry (14-10).

Carissa Schuman was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Bria Riebel had three hits for Hampshire (13-10).

Marengo 6, Cary-Grove 1: At Marengo, Lilly Kunzer struck out six and pitched through three hits and nine walks in a complete-game effort, and the Indians scored three in the seventh to pull away. Elizabeth White homered and drove in two runs and Marissa Young was 2 for 4 with a run scored and RBI for Marengo (20-6). Megan Koski singled in Addison DeSomer for Cary-Grove’s only run.

Richmond-Burton 12, Huntley 10: At Huntley, the Rockets scored six runs in the fifth inning and four in the sixth to erase an 8-2 Huntley lead. Madison Kunzer homered twice and had three runs scored and five RBIs for Richmond-Burton (20-7) and Sydney Hird was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Boys Track and Field

Northern Illinois Invitational: At Beloit College, Prairie Ridge was fourth and Crystal Lake South 11th in the 13-team field won by Sycamore. Prairie Ridge’s Gerrit Dam won the 1,600 in 4:23.38, the 4x800 relay took first in 8:05.14, the 4x400 relay was second in 3:28.44, and Keel Brossard was third in the 110 (15.72 seconds), and the Wolves’ 4x200 relay was third in 1:31.05

South’s Adam Strombom was second in the 800 (1:59.93)

Conant Invitational: Jacobs was third and Richmond-Burton ninth in the “A” division won by Minooka, Jacobs 10th and R-B 11th in the “B” and Jacobs 11th and R-B ninth in the “C.” Richmond-Burton’s Jack Martens won the “A” 400 race in 50.09, Jacobs’ Matthew Andreano was second in the “A” 1,600 in 4:25.18, Jacobs’ Prince Barnes second in the “A” discus (43.92 meters), Jacobs’ Khristos Oludimu second in the “A” high jump (1.85 meters) and first in the “A” triple jump (12.68 meters), Richmond-Burton’s Logan Molczan second in the “A” long jump (6.33 meters)

DeKalb Invitational: McHenry was fifth in the six-team meet won by Moline. McHenry’s Doug Martin won the 1,600 in 4:24.89, Nick Schmitz won the 3,200 in 9:48.83, Hayden Stone won the high jump (1.90 meters), Zachary Galvicius won the pole vault (5.00 meters)

Jacob Pina was second in the 400 in 52.84