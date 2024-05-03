Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Johnsburg’s Tyler Batt

Johnsburg sophomore Tyler Batt gets ready to return a ball at the Lakes Tournament. Batt is 22-1 on the season. (Photo provided by Jeff Batt)

Name: Tyler Batt

School: Johnsburg, so.

Sport: Tennis

Why he was selected: Batt is one of the top-ranked players in the state and recently earned the Antioch and Lakes Tournament No. 1 singles titles. The Skyhawks rising sophomore is 22-1 so far this season and has yet to lose in the Kishwaukee River Conference after going undefeated last year.

Batt’s only nonconference loss of the season came at the Lockport Tournament on April 20, where he placed runner-up.

For his performance, Batt was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his Q&A with sports writer Alex Kantecki.

What have been some of the highlights of your season?

Batt: My high school season has been going quite well. I am 22-1 so far and playing some good tennis. I would say the highlight of the season so far was winning the Lakes Tournament. I won three matches, including a three-set, hard-fought match in the finals. That was a good win and it will set me up well for sectionals.

How did you get your start in tennis?

Batt: I have been playing tennis pretty much my whole life. My parents both play tennis, and I started taking lessons when I was probably 5 or 6 years old. Since then, I have been playing about three days a week and compete in United States Tennis Association (USTA) tournaments against other high-level players.

What is something you’ve worked hard to improve since the end of your freshman season?

Batt: In the offseason, I worked with coaches at Four Lakes Athletic Club in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, to break down and completely rebuild my backhand swing so I could hit with more power. I’ve been working for the past eight months on the getting comfortable with the new technique, so I can rip the ball harder. I have also spent time in the weight room to get stronger, which has helped me hit with more pace. My freshman season, I played a more defensive game. This season, I am playing with more offense.

Who are some professional tennis players you most enjoy watching?

Batt: I enjoy watching the three best tennis players of all time, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. These players are very good at hitting that fuzzy yellow ball and it is fun to watch. The one I enjoyed watching the most out of those three is Federer. I like his calmness and composure on court while other guys smash their racket on the ground.

What are some of your hobbies?

Batt: Fantasy sports and cornhole.

What would be your perfect meal?

Batt: I would say my favorite meal is chicken tenders, fries and a Heath and Oreo cookie concrete mixer from Culver’s. It isn’t the healthiest meal, but it sure tastes good.

Do you have any hidden talents?

Batt: I am a halfway decent Texas hold ’em player. We play at family get togethers and I have been known to win everyone’s chips.

What is the last really good movie you saw?

Batt: I just finished watching the Hunger Games series and it is pretty good. I also enjoy a good Star Wars movie, all 11 of them.

Where would you most like to go on vacation?

Batt: Somewhere warm next to a pool.

What are goals for the rest of the season?

Batt: I want to win the Lakes Sectional. There are some really good players in the sectional, but I think I have a shot.