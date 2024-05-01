D-C’s McKayla Anderson, Annabelle Pederson throw combined no-hitter: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Softball

Dundee-Crown 10, Jacobs 0 (6 inn.): At Carpentersville, McKayla Anderson and Annabelle Pederson combined to throw a no-hitter in a Fox Valley Conference win. Anderson struck out seven batters over five innings, while Pederson struck out two in an inning.

Faith Dierwechter hit a three-run home run for the Chargers. Jordyn Jeffs added two more runs for DC (13-11, 8-5) while Alyssa Gale, Pederson, Anderson, Briana Hamblen and Abigail Hsu each added one.

Addison St. Leger came in for 2 1/3 innings of relief for Jacobs (4-17, 1-12), striking out a batter and allowing one earned run.

McHenry 6, Burlington Central 5: At Burlington, the Warriors held on to pick up a FVC win. Lyla Oeffling and Maddie Hoffman each drove in two runs for McHenry (12-10, 8-5) while Natalie Bender and Izzy Townsend each finished with an RBI.

McHenry starter Vanessa Buske threw a complete game and struck out four batters, allowing one earned run off seven hits.

Kelsey Covey, Allie Botkin and Kendall Glonek each finished with an RBI for Central (12-14, 5-8).

Prairie Ridge 7, Cary-Grove 5: At Cary, Emily Harlow hit a home run and drove in three runs to lead the Wolves to an FVC win. Kendra Carroll drove in two runs for PR (17-3, 11-3) while Autumn Ledgerwood added a RBI.

Reese Mosolino struck out 11 batters in a complete game, allowing four earned runs off eight hits.

Maddie Crick and Addy Green each brought in two runs for the Trojans (8-14, 5-9).

Crystal Lake Central 15, Crystal Lake South 2 (5 inn.): At Crystal Lake, Giada Motto hit a grand slam and drove in six runs to help the Tigers take their crosstown FVC battle. Liv Shaw and Oli Victorine each finished with two RBIs for Central (15-5, 10-3).

Makayla Malone and Shaw combined to strike out seven batters, allowing two earned runs off three hits.

Dana Skorich brought in two runs for the Gators (1-21, 0-13).

Huntley 8, Hampshire 1: At Huntley, Lyla Ginczycki hit a home run and drove in three runs to lead the Red Raiders to the FVC win. Meghan Ryan drove in another three runs for Huntley (20-5, 12-2).

Huntley starter Gretchen Huber threw a complete game and struck out five batters, allowing one earned run off six hits.

Sophia Hagevold brought in a run for Hampshire (12-9, 6-6).

Woodstock North 2, Harvard 1 (9 inn.): At Harvard, Madalynn Nordahl singled in the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning to win a Kishwaukee River Conference game. Allyson Schaid drove in another run for the Thunder (15-8, 9-2) while Jo Jo Vermett struck out 14 batters in nine innings, allowing one earned run off five hits.

Tallulah Eichholz struck out 13 batters for Harvard (8-10, 5-5) and allowed one earned run off three hits.

Marengo 11, Johnsburg 3: At Johnsburg, Marissa Young drove in five runs off five hits to lead the Indians to a KRC win. Emily White drove in two more for Marengo (19-5, 9-0) while Jozsa Christiansen threw 6 2/3 innings, striking out seven batters and allowing two earned runs off four hits.

Richmond-Burton 5, Sandwich 3: At Richmond, Hailey Holtz struck out 10 batters and hit a home run to lead the Rockets to a KRC win. Sydney Hird brought in another run for RB (19-6, 8-3).

Plano 9, Woodstock 5: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks’ comeback fell short. Cassidy Ryan drove in two runs for Woodstock (0-19, 0-10).

Baseball

Jacobs 5, Johnsburg 4 (8 inn.): At Johnsburg, Gavin Grummer hit a go-ahead home run in the top of the eighth inning to lead the Golden Eagles to a nonconference win. Jacobs (15-7) scored three runs in the seventh to come back and force extra innings. Mark Takasaki drove in two runs off a double while Andrew Robertson tied the game 4-4- on a single.

Evan Pohl drove in two runs for the Skyhawks (5-20) while Kyle Mueller finished with an RBI.

Wauconda 12, Prairie Ridge 11: At Wauconda, the Wolves’ comeback came up short in their nonconference road matchup. Prairie Ridge (14-10) scored three runs in the fifth, four in the sixth and another four in the seventh.

Karson Stiefer brought in five runs off four hits for the Wolves while Brennan Coyle finished with two RBIs.

Chicago Hope 7, Marian Central 3: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes couldn’t win their Chicagoland Christian Conference game. Michael Wickersham drove in two runs for Marian (6-17, 0-10) and Adam Wros added another.

Hampshire 11, McHenry 1 (5 inn.): At McHenry, Eric Jackson brought in four runs off two hits to lead the Whip-Purs to an FVC win. Anthony Karbowski finished with two RBIs for Hampshire (16-6, 8-4) while Ari Fivelson, Wilson Wemhoff and Dominic Borecky each added an RBI.

Hampshire starter Colin Scheider threw a complete game, striking out six batters, allowing one earned run off four hits.

Bryson Elbrecht brought in McHenry’s (20-5, 9-4) lone run.

Westminster Christian 16, Alden-Hebron 6 (6 inn.): At Elgin, the Green Giants couldn’t couldn’t pick up the win. Adam Chavara finished with two RBI and Hoyt Miles and Jacob Krumsee each added another for A-H (5-8).

Girls soccer

Dundee-Crown 6, Hampshire 4: At Hampshire, Rylie Mensik and Emilia Arias each tallied a hat trick to earn an FVC win for the Chargers (8-4-3, 3-1-1).

Burlington Central 8, Prairie Ridge 1: At Crystal Lake, Mekenzie Rogers scored four goals to earn the FVC win. Eva Samuelian scored twice for Central (6-6-2, 4-1) while Sydney Batts and Kendall Grigg each scored once.

Marian Central 4, Bishop McNamara 1: At Kankakee, Adriana Wrzos scored four goals to lead Marian (8-3-1, 4-2) to a CCC win.

Crystal Lake South 2, McHenry 0: At McHenry, Gracey LePage and Kelly Gignac each scored to help the Gators (8-8, 2-3) win their FVC game.

Crystal Lake Central 8, Jacobs 1: At Algonquin, Addison Schaffer scored two goals and added three assists to keep the Tigers undefeated in the FVC. Olivia Andersons scored twice for Central (13-3-1, 7-0), while Brooklynn Carlson and Lizzie Gray each scored once.

Cary-Grove 1, Huntley 1: At Huntley, the Raiders and Trojans battled to a FVC draw. Aca Trudeau scored for Huntley (10-4-3, 5-1-1).

Boys lacrosse

Jacobs 9, Crystal Lake South 6: At Algonquin, Will Von Eyser scored three goals to help the Eagles win. Rafi Dennison and Cam Olson each scored twice for Jacobs (3-9, 1-4).

Boys tennis

Cary-Grove 6, Crystal Lake South 1: At Crystal Lake, the Trojans earned a strong FVC win.

Jacobs 6, McHenry 1: At McHenry, the Eagles picked up a commanding FVC win.

Boys volleyball

Boylan 2, Huntley 0: At Huntley, the Red Raiders couldn’t hang on in a 25-12, 25-21 loss.