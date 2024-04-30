Driver charged with DUI after crashing into building in McHenry

A Harvard man suffered serious injuries and is charged with DUI after crashing a car into a light pole and vacant building in McHenry Monday night, according to the McHenry Police Department. (Photo provided by McHenry Police Department)

A Harvard man suffered serious injuries and is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after crashing a car into a light pole and vacant building in McHenry Monday night, according to the McHenry Police Department.

The McHenry Police Department and the McHenry Township Fire Protection District responded to a call at 9:45 p.m. Monday to the intersection of Elm and Green streets for a single vehicle crash, according to a McHenry police news release.

Preliminary investigation determined a black 2013 Cadillac CTS was driving east on Elm Street through the intersection of Richmond Road when the driver lost control, drove off the road and struck a light pole at Green Street and a vacant building at 3510 W. Elm St.

Joseph A. Galan, 21, of Harvard, was the driver and sole occupant of the car. He was transported to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital and then flown to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with “serious” injuries, according to the release.

Galan was charged with DUI, driving in the wrong lane, failing to properly wear a seat belt and possession of open alcohol by the driver.

The McHenry County Regional Crash Assistance Team responded assisted in the investigation. The team consists of police officers from the McHenry, Woodstock, Spring Grove, Harvard, Cary and Johnsburg police departments.

If anyone has any additional information related to this matter, they are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the McHenry Police Department at 815-363-2599. Anonymous tips can be made to the McHenry Police Department’s tip line at 815-363-2124. All calls made to the tip line are anonymous; caller ID is not used, according to the release.