Is DeKalb ready for commuter rail service? New study to look at planning, environment

The city of DeKalb is enlisting a firm to help conduct another commuter rail study.

At a City Council meeting this week, city leaders took a step forward in their plans to push for a train service, entering into a consulting agreement with TY Lin International Great Lakes, Inc. DeKalb city officials have long pursued ways to push for an expanded Metra service or commuter rail that could connect the city to Chicago.

TY Lin International Great Lakes has been tasked with conducting a Planning and Environmental Leakages Study for the Union Pacific rail corridor between Elburn and DeKalb.

Mayor Cohen Barnes said he’s excited about the progress being made.

“It’s moving forward like a locomotive, really slow at first,” Barnes said, joking.

The city previously had another study conducted in 2023 to determine the feasibility of bringing a commuter rail service to DeKalb. In it, the city identified potential opportunities in the 1,257% increase in growth noted in its bus ridership from 2019 to 2025, servicing commuters between DeKalb and Elburn, according to city documents. City staff said those annual bus ridership levels in 2019 amounted to a little more than 3,100 and in 2025 rose to about 43,000.

DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes (shown in this Shaw Local May 2025 file photo) said he’s excited about the progress being made to explore ways to bring a commuter train service to DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

The new rail study is intended to address rail safety, environmental and community impacts, intermodal connectivity, economic feasibility, and coordination with regional plans, according to city documents.

With council approval this week, the city can begin future National Environmental Policy Act processes and position itself for potential Federal Transit Administration grant opportunities.

Third Ward Alderman Tracy Smith urged the council for its support.

Smith, a retired DeKalb police officer who works for Voluntary Action Center, a regional transportation provider for the elderly and people with disabilities, when he’s not serving out his role as an alderman.

“This is huge that we’ve got [Illinois Department of Transportation] on board,” Smith said. “[As] someone who lives in this world, this is critical.”

For years, there has been talk at City Council meetings about the idea of bringing a commuter rail to town.

At this week’s council meeting, city leaders voted to authorize a consulting agreement with TY Lin International Great Lakes to help move along plans for such a service.

That firm was selected from a pool of three for council consideration after having amassed the highest ranking score based on experience, technical approach, responsiveness, schedule, and cost, city documents show.

The city intends to rely on an IDOT transit planning grant in the amount of $400,000 to make it happen, city documents show. DeKalb will also be responsible for contributing $100,000 in matching local funds.

Fourth Ward Alderman Justin Carlson expressed his support for the project.

“Like Alderman Smith said, working with IDOT half of my life, you don’t wait while it’s hot,” Carlson said. “If the money’s out there, then you have to get it going. If not, you will be left.”