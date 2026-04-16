Morris Woman’s Club’s annual Superhero 5K Run takes place Saturday, April 25

The Morris Woman’s Club is hosting its annual Superhero 5K Run at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 25, leaving from the Grundy County Courthouse.
This year’s beneficiary is the Heart of a Hero Award, a scholarship created in memory of Alexxis McKerrow, according to the morrissuperherorun.org.
McKerrow was a caring and compassionate young woman, reads the website.
“She was a truly a gift and a blessing to her family, friends and everyone fortunate enough to know her.”
The scholarship will be awarded to a student who shows true heroism through empathy, acceptance and everyday kindness, who exemplifies the values Alexxis lived by: compassion, resilience and the courage of being true to oneself.
To register, visit morrissuperherorun.org. There is also a 1K race that begins at 10 a.m.