Morris Woman’s Club’s annual Superhero 5K Run takes place Saturday, April 25

A child finishes his 5K run while amongst the other runners racing in both the 5K and 10K race Saturday, April 12. (Michael Urbanec)

The Morris Woman’s Club is hosting its annual Superhero 5K Run at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 25, leaving from the Grundy County Courthouse.

This year’s beneficiary is the Heart of a Hero Award, a scholarship created in memory of Alexxis McKerrow, according to the morrissuperherorun.org.

McKerrow was a caring and compassionate young woman, reads the website.

“She was a truly a gift and a blessing to her family, friends and everyone fortunate enough to know her.”

The scholarship will be awarded to a student who shows true heroism through empathy, acceptance and everyday kindness, who exemplifies the values Alexxis lived by: compassion, resilience and the courage of being true to oneself.

To register, visit morrissuperherorun.org. There is also a 1K race that begins at 10 a.m.