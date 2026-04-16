Sycamore Community Expo & Job Fair returns Saturday

Shaw Local file photo – The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce and the Sycamore Park District will host an event this weekend that’s designed to showcase local businesses and organizations while bringing job seekers closer to potential employers. (Katrina Milton)

The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce and the Sycamore Park District will host an event this weekend that’s designed to showcase local businesses and organizations while bringing job seekers closer to potential employers.

The 2026 Community Expo & Job Fair will open to the public at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Sycamore Park District Community Center, 480 Airport Road.

The public portion of the event will last two hours, but part of the fair will begin before the public arrives. Starting at 10 a.m., representatives of participating businesses will be given an hour to mingle among themselves before the event opens to the public, according to the Sycamore Chamber.

While the deadline to register as a vendor at the annual expo and job fair has already passed, all are welcome to attend the expo and job fair. There is no cost for admission, and parking is free, according to the chamber.

Those who attend the expo, which the Sycamore Chamber described as a family event where the public can meet local business owners, will be able to do a handful of activities besides learning about their community.

Expo goers will have the chance to purchase a ticket for a giveaway raffle, children will be able to play games, branded swag will be handed out, and samples of The Treehouse Pie Company treats will be offered.