Crystal Lake house left uninhabitable in fire

No injures were reported after a fire left a house uninhabitable in Crystal Lake early Monday evening, according to the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department.

The department responded to a call at 5:14 p.m. Monday to the 1400 block of Blue Heron Drive for a house fire. Firefighters arrived to the scene within seven minutes to “light smoke conditions at the front of the two-story home,” Deputy Fire Chief Rick Kaiser said in a news release.

One occupant and one animal were able to exit the home unharmed. The fire was deemed under control within 35 minutes, according to the release.

The home sustained smoke, water, fire and heat damage and was deemed uninhabitable. It is estimated that $45,000 of property was lost, according to the release. No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.

Power and gas were disconnected to the property and the fire is currently under investigation, according to the release. The Algonquin/Lake in the Hills, Huntley, McHenry, Nunda and Woodstock fire departments assisted the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department.