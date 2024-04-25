Conner Pollasky leads Prairie Ridge baseball to walk-off win: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Baseball

Prairie Ridge 3, Dundee-Crown 2: At Crystal Lake, Conner Pollasky hit a walk-off single to left field to lead the Wolves to a Fox Valley Conference win Wednesday. Pollasky’s hit gave PR (12-9, 3-8) back the lead after blowing it in the top of the inning.

Karson Stiefer gave the Wolves an early lead in the first when he drove in a run on a single to center field, and Ryan Myers scored on a passed ball in the fourth. Wolves starter Danny Savas struck out eight batters over six innings, allowing an earned run. Jack Dahlem came in for an inning of relief and struck out two batters to earn the win.

Hayden DeMarsh made it a 2-1 game for D-C (3-20, 0-12) in the seventh when he singled in a run, and Ryan Pierce tied it on a sacrifice fly to right field.

Crystal Lake South 3, Huntley 1: At Huntley, Gators starter Mark Pachla threw a complete game to hand the Red Raiders their first FVC loss and snap their 10-game winning streak. Pachla limited Huntley to four hits and allowed one earned run, striking out three for South (11-7, 5-6).

The Gators took a 3-0 lead in the first inning when Yandel Ramirez drove in a run on a single, C.J. Regillio brought in one on a sacrifice fly, and Christian Alther rounded out the scoring by bringing in a run on a groundout.

Kyle Larson doubled in a run in the third for Huntley (18-2, 10-1).

Woodstock North 5, Sandwich 4: At Woodstock, Trevor Mark drove in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth to give the Thunder a Kishwaukee River Conference win. Mark hit a fly ball to center field that allowed Tristan Schaffter to tag up and score for North (5-12, 5-6).

Shane Buening and Aiden Sofie each drove in a run, and Thunder starter AJ Cohen struck out five batters over five innings, allowing three earned runs on seven hits. Sofie came in for two innings and relief and earned the win after not allowing an earned run on one hit.

Burlington Central 10, Jacobs 6 (9 inn.): At Algonquin, the Rockets scored five runs in the top of the ninth to pick up a FVC win on the road. Elliott Alicia brought in two runs in the ninth, and Connor Rubin, Zane Pollack and Brady Gilroy each drove in one.

Gilroy came in for 2 ⅓ innings of relief for Central (13-6, 8-3), striking out three batters and allowing one earned run on three hits.

Andrew Deegan and Luke Gormsen combined to lead the Golden Eagles (15-5, 7-4) with two RBIs each while Brandon Koth and Matthew Scardina each brought in one.

McHenry 8, Crystal Lake Central 1: At McHenry, the Warriors scored all eight runs in the second to pick up an FVC win. Kamrin Borck drove in two runs in the inning, while Ryan Nagel, Kaden Wasniewski and Carson Weidner each brought home a run for McHenry (17-4, 7-3).

Bryson Elbrecht started for the Warriors and earned the win after lasting 3 ⅓ innings, not allowing an earned run on two hits with three strikeouts.

Rhett Ozment drove in a run for the Tigers (6-9, 3-6).

Plano 14, Harvard 1 (5 inn.): At Plano, the Hornets lost their KRC matchup. Ryan Bennett had the only hits for the Hornets (5-15, 0-11).

Softball

Burlington Central 2, Dundee-Crown 1: At Burlington, Danielle Durckel drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh to give the Rockets a FVC win. Durckel brought in the game-winning run after grounding into a fielder’s choice. Allie Botkin tied the game earlier in the inning after she scored on an error for Central (10-11, 4-6).

Isabelle Reed threw a complete game and struck out 11 batters for the Rockets, allowing one earned run on four hits.

Faith Dierwechter gave the Chargers (11-10, 6-4) a 1-0 lead in the fourth when she doubled in a run. McKayla Anderson struck out five batters over 6 ⅓ innings for D-C, allowing one earned run on three hits.

Crystal Lake Central 6, Cary-Grove 3: At Crystal Lake, Tigers starter Oli Victorine threw a complete game and struck out 13 batters to help her team hold on and pick up a FVC win. Victorine allowed three earned runs on eight hits for Central (12-5, 7-3).

Liv Shaw drove in two runs for the Tigers, and Giada Motto, Ella Arana and Juliana Borchert each finished with an RBI.

Becca Weaver drove in two runs for the Trojans (8-11, 5-6), and Maddie Crick brought in the other run.

Prairie Ridge 13, Crystal Lake South 0 (5 inn.): At Crystal Lake, Emily Harlow hit a home run and drove in three runs on three hits to lead the Wolves to a FVC win. Kendra Carroll hit a two-run home run, and Autumn Ledgerwood drove in another two. Adysen Kiddy, Parker Frey and Kylie Carroll each finished with an RBI for the Wolves (16-1, 10-1).

Emma Dallas struck out eight batters in a complete game, allowing two hits.

Riley Travis and Stephanie Lesnewski each collected a hit for the Gators (1-18, 0-10).

Hampshire 9, Jacobs 3: At Algonquin, Bria Riebel drove in five runs on three hits in the Whip-Purs’ dominant FVC win. Ali LeBlanc and Sophia Hagevold each finished with an RBI for Hampshire (10-8, 4-5).

Lily Sippel and Eliana Lindmark combined to strike out seven batters and allow two earned runs on two hits.

Talia DiSilvia drove in a run for the Golden Eagles (3-15, 0-10).

Johnsburg 15, Grant 9: At Fox Lake, Ella Smith drove in five runs on four hits to help the Skyhawks pick up a nonconference win on the road. Nicole Jihlavec, Joree Tibbs and Abri Bruns each finished with two RBIs for Johnsburg (10-10).

Girls soccer

Marian Central 4, Chicago Hope 2: At Chicago, Adriana Wrzos scored four goals to lead the Hurricanes to a Chicagoland Christian Conference win. Three of Wrzos’ goals came off penalty kicks for Marian (6-3-1, 3-2). Anna Lingle made 10 saves in net.

Boys lacrosse

Geneva 14, Hampshire 13 (OT): At Hampshire, the Whip-Purs (7-3) couldn’t hang on to an 11-4 halftime lead.

Cary-Grove 12, Jacobs 4: At Cary, the Trojans (9-2, 3-1) picked up a big FVC win.

Girls lacrosse

Crystal Lake Central co-op 21, McHenry 2: At McHenry, Anna Starr scored six goals to lead Central to a commanding FVC win. Colleen Dunlea added three goals for Central (11-2, 4-0) while Ella Trudeau, Fiona Lemke and Alivia Nielsen each scored twice.

Boys tennis

Grayslake Central 5, McHenry 2: At McHenry, the Warriors couldn’t keep up in their nonconference matchup. Mohsin Rizvi won his No. 2 singles match 6-1, 7-6 (3), while Owen Miller won his No. 3 singles match 6-3, 6-0.

Prairie Ridge 4, Cary-Grove 3: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves held on to win their FVC dual. Jacob Kim won his No. 1 singles match for PR (13-3, 1-2) while Cole Palese/Timothy Jones, Rory Senese/Evan Seegert and Preston Helm/Logan Riter each won their doubles matches.

Jackson Karlovsky and Leo Petropoulos each won their singles matches for the Trojans while Derek Passaglia/Chris Ptaszek won their doubles match.

Boys track and field

Timothy Christian Chicagoland Christian Conference Quad: At Elmhurst, the Hurricanes scored 61 points to take second behind Timothy Christian’s 99. Derek Leitzen won the 300-meter hurdles (49.16 seconds), Andrew Dovidio took the high jump (1.67 meters) and long jump (5.49) and Luke Aragona captured the triple jump (11.25). The 4x100 relay team of Abel Arce, Nathan Sarfo, Andrew Dovidio and Luke Aragona also won (47.98).

Girls track and field

Timothy Christian Chicagoland Christian Conference Quad: At Elmhurst, the Hurricanes tallied 23 points to take third. Emma Weber won the 100 hurdles (18.91) and Keira Conlon took the discus (21.39).