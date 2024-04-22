Self-storage facility at ex-Crystal Bowl site rejected; next goes to Crystal Lake City Council

The proposal for a climate-controlled self-storage facility on the former Crystal Bowl property in Crystal Lake faced a setback as the planning and zoning commission recommended denial of the requested special-use permit.

The company Berman-Lapetina Enterprises LLC, sought approval to build the structure at 4504 E Terra Cotta Ave., where the remains of the shuttered former bowling alley still stand.

This decision came after a City Council meeting in January, where the company was advised to update their plans, particularly focusing on reducing the building’s height. Originally, the proposal outlined a three-story structure, but it was revised to a two-story building with a larger footprint and without outdoor storage. The newer plans – 120,000 square feet and 29 feet tall – was aimed to cater primarily to local residents and businesses, the developers said.

However, at a planning and zoning commission meeting April 17, members again raised concerns about whether the use was right for a “gateway” to Crystal Lake, as well as potential disruption in the residential area to the east. Despite acknowledging the less-than-ideal current state of the property, the commission expressed reservations about adding a storage unit to that specific location.

“It’s a very creative plan, but it’s simply just not the right place for it,” Chair Jeff Greenman said.

The petitioners defended their proposal, emphasizing the site would not create high traffic and emphasizing the longstanding vacancy of the property as indicative of its limitations.

The zoning commission, however, remained unconvinced. While recognizing the need for development on the property, members ultimately concluded that the revised project did not align with the city’s priorities. In addition, the new plan would require the city to change its comprehensive use plan, rezone the area and grant the petitioners a special-use permit to build it. The commission expressed reluctance to deviate from the current zoning classification, which does not favor industrial use.

“I don’t think that the zoning change from commerce to industry is appropriate and not in the best interest of the city in terms of planning,” commission member Natasha Teetsov said.

The proposal now returns to the City Council on May 7 with a negative recommendation.

Bill Freskos is a freelance reporter.