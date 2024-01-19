Crystal Lake council sends Crystal Bowl proposal back, wants self-storage plans scaled down

The long-vacant Crystal Bowl, located at 4504 E. Terra Cotta Ave., could be turned into a self-storage business. But council members are (Michelle Meyer)

The Crystal Lake City Council is asking for a second look on plans to build a self-storage facility where the long-closed Crystal Bowl stands.

The City Council unanimously voted this week to send the proposal for the old bowling alley site at Routes 31 and 176 back to the planning and zoning commission.

The City Council took a look at the self-storage plans after the city’s planning and zoning commission tied on whether to approve the request.

The commission had concerns about the building being three stories, which according to city documents, is a variation of one story from the community standard. But the commission also worried about the location being a gateway to the city.

During Tuesday’s city council meeting, residents Gary and Kathleen Kirchoff expressed their concerns with the proposal.

“From our backyard, we can clearly see the bowling alley,” Gary Kirchoff said.

He also expressed concerns about flooding in the area, saying he has four sump pumps running “around the clock.”

Architect Jeff Budgell, who spoke at the meeting, said the project would comply with the county’s stormwater requirements.

Kathleen Kirchoff also raised concerns about pushing the setbacks farther away from Route 176.

Crystal Bowl during a fundraiser held there in 2020.

“There’s homes there, we live there, and everything’s been fine with the bowling alley there all these years,” Kirchoff said.

Several members of the city council said they wanted to see the project be two stories as opposed to the three that’s being proposed.

Council member Ian Philpot said his big concern “is going to be the height of the building. Something that massive on that corner is going to be really difficult for me.”

Council member Mandy Montford also worried about the height.

“I think this would be an improvement aesthetically, but I’m not sure that a three-story building belongs at this site,” Montford said.

Councilmember Cameron Hubbard brought up the height of the building and variances the developer is asking for and said, “Maybe it’s jamming a building too big for the site into this.”

After the councilmembers discussed the proposal, they deliberated on next steps.

Councilmember Ellen Brady made a motion to send the project back to planning and zoning, which passed unanimously.