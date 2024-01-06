Self-storage facility proposed at old Crystal Bowl site in Crystal Lake, but plan commission lukewarm

The vacant Crystal Bowl, located at 4504 E. Terra Cotta Ave., may be turned into a self-storage business. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Crystal Lake Planning and Zoning Commission has given a neutral recommendation to plans for a proposed self-storage facility where the shut-down Crystal Bowl building stands at the intersection of Routes 176 and 31.

A vote to deny the request was evenly split, but the plans will go before the City Council.

The proposal would require the city to sign off on a land plan map change, an annexation and subsequent zoning change, and a special-use permit for self-storage and outdoor storage, among other things, according to city documents.

The proposed facility would include about 700 storage units in a three-story building.

According to Crystal Lake documents, that’s a variation of 14 feet and one story. The setbacks also are narrower than what the city requires, a minimum of 80 feet. The proposed setback on this property is 69 feet.

Commissioners Bill Gronow and Natasha Teetsov each said at the meeting Wednesday that they had some concerns about the land-use change from commerce to industry.

The commissioners also voiced concerns in that the intersection is an entry point into Crystal Lake, and the commission last month discussed a proposed self-storage facility on the other side of town.

“I don’t think the entrance point into Crystal Lake – from my perspective and looking from a comprehensive lens – that this is what I would like to see there,” Teetsov said.

Commissioner Kathy Repholz had some concerns about the height of the building, noting that she would be “really in favor” of the project if it wasn’t three stories.

“For Crystal Lake, it’s kind of a whopper,” Repholz said.

Commission Chair Jeff Greenman pointed out that no residents were in attendance opposing the project.

He also said he didn’t feel the self-storage facility was the “right use” for the property, noting that it’s one of the entry points into the city.

However, he recognized the need to put something in that corner.

“We would like to see something on that corner other than what it is,” Greenman said. “I think we all would agree that it can be better and we would like it to be better, collectively.”

Despite the commission’s neutral recommendation, the City Council will have the final say on whether the project will proceed.

City staff at Wednesday’s meeting said the council will review the plans Jan. 16.

The owners of Crystal Bowl are related to a Northwest Herald reporter.