Letter: Crucial this November that voters look at ballots with critical eyes

Dear editors,

Pollsters are very sophisticated; their questions will start concretely and then quickly move on to more ambiguous, prejudiced ones.

This November it is crucial that voters look at the ballots with critical eyes. Who is running? Why is the person running for office? What personal, professional, political and positive skills does this person bring to the discussions on what is best for our country and, as global citizens, the world?

Voting only for party, prejudice or personality does not make one an active voter or a patriotic American. We must move beyond this narrow thinking, self-reflect and use both our heads and our hearts when we go to the polls this November.

Your country is counting on you!

Kind regards,

Donna Davis

Woodstock