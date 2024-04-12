2nd Johnsburg High School staff member dies; teacher’s passing follows that of longtime coach this week

Just days after the Johnsburg High School community learned of the death of a longtime coach, a second staff member has died.

The death of special education teacher Joe Grisamore, a 20-year veteran of the school, was announced to the school community Friday.

A letter from Johnsburg School District 12 Superintendent Dan Johnson and Principal Kevin Shelton did not give a day or a cause of Grisamore’s death.

The news came only days after students learned that a former school staff member and track coach, Thomas “Tom” Weaver, died Tuesday. Weaver had worked for the district for 15 years and coached for 12 years, administrators said.

As the District 12 transition coordinator, Weaver worked with special needs students to help them find employment after graduation.

Students were informed of Grisamore’s death during their morning classes. Students were allowed to go home after contacting the school office “to process this loss,” district officials said.

Grisamore was lauded for “his steadfast commitment, empathy, mentorship and skill [that] have influenced numerous lives across the district, molding destinies and nurturing development amongst our students,” according to a news release sent from the district.

Across social media posts, Grisamore was remembered as a kind and caring teacher who worked with parents and students in the special education programs.

With the “two unfortunate events occurring this week,” students at Johnsburg High School were being provided support and assistance by the district, with additional social workers available to students, according to the statement from Johnson and Shelton.