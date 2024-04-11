Johnsburg High School girls track coach dies weeks after resigning

A longtime Johnsburg High School track coach and staff member has died, district officials announced in a letter to parents Wednesday.

Tom Weaver had been the girls track and field coach and the school’s transition coordinator until his resignation a couple of weeks ago, District 12 Superintendent Dan Johnson said in an email to the Northwest Herald Thursday. Weaver had worked for the district for 15 years and coached for 12 years. As transition coordinator, Weaver worked with special needs students to help them find employment after graduation, Johnson wrote.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share news of the sudden passing of a former Johnsburg High School staff member, Tom Weaver,” said the letter sent to parents, signed by Superintendent Dan Johnson and Principal Kevin Shelton. “This loss has deeply impacted our school community, and we extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, students and colleagues during this difficult time.”

District officials also said they were providing counselors for students and encouraged parents to talk to their children “about their feelings and emotions surrounding this loss.” They provided numbers to other resources for help, including the McHenry County Crisis Line at 800-892-8900, and directed students to the free MCHELP app, which can be downloaded through the iOS App Store and Google Play Store and allows students to reach out via text seeking help for themselves or friends.

At 6:40 a.m. Thursday the Illinois High School Association website was updated. Weaver’s name was removed and Chris Setzler was listed as the girls track and field head coach.

In a March 27 Northwest Herald preview capsule of the current girls track season, Weaver had said the 2024 team was the strongest he had coached. He resigned around that time, according to the timeline Johnson provided.