Marengo’s Lilly Kunzer fires perfect game, hits 2 homers: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Softball

Marengo 14, Fenton 0 (5 inn.): At Marengo, Lilly Kunzer tossed a perfect game with seven strikeouts and was one of two Indians to blast two home runs in a nonconference win over the Bison.

Gabby Christopher hit her area-leading 10th and 11th home runs and knocked in six runs, while Kunzer (3 for 4) had four RBIs. Gabby Gieseke had three hits, including a double and triple.

Dundee-Crown 10, Jacobs 0 (6 inn.): At Algonquin, McKayla Anderson pitched a no-hitter and fired 12 strikeouts to lead the Chargers (4-7, 2-2) past the Golden Eagles (2-6, 0-4) in Fox Valley Conference play. Anderson walked only one.

Jordyn Jeffs had three RBIs and Annabelle Pederson had two hits and three runs scored. Anderson added three hits, including two doubles.

Huntley 12, Hampshire 4: At Hampshire, Meghan Ryan had a home run and three RBIs for the Red Raiders (8-4, 2-1) in their FVC win against the Whip-Purs (6-3, 2-1). The win was coach Mark Petryniec’s 450th.

Keely Fewell picked up the win, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits in six innings. She also had two RBIs at the plate. Alyssa Bonner went 2 for 4 with three runs scored and a solo homer.

Bria Riebel went 3 for 4 with a homer, double and two RBIs for Hampshire.

Prairie Ridge 6, Cary-Grove 0: At Crystal Lake, Kendra Carroll hit a home run and drove in four runs for the Wolves (7-0, 4-0) in an FVC victory over the Trojans (1-5, 1-3).

Ady Kiddy had a homer and two RBIs. Reese Mosolino almost threw her second straight no-hitter, tossing seven shutout innings. She allowed one hit with nine strikeouts and no walks.

Aubrey Lonergan had the only hit for C-G.

Crystal Lake Central 13, Crystal Lake South 3 (6 inn.): At Crystal Lake, Olivia Shaw finished 3 for 4 with three doubles, three runs scored and five RBIs as the host Tigers (5-3, 3-2) topped the Gators (0-8, 0-5) in FVC action.

Oli Victorine had two hits and three RBIs, and Ella Arana and Makayla Malone each had two hits and two runs scored. Malone got the win, giving up three runs on four hits in six innings. She had nine strikeouts and no walks.

Riley Travis hit a homer and drove in two runs for South.

McHenry 5, Burlington Central 2: At McHenry, Channing Keppy scattered nine hits in a complete-game win for the Warriors (4-1, 3-0). Keppy allowed two earned runs and struck out two.

Maddie Hoffman and Lyla Oeffling both went 2 for 3 for McHenry.

Mei Shirokawa was 2 for 3 with an RBI for Central (5-5, 2-1). Isabelle Reed allowed five runs (four earned) on nine hits in six innings. She struck out four.

Richmond-Burton 12, Johnsburg 5: At Johnsburg, the Rockets (10-1, 3-0) earned their ninth win in a row, beating the Skyhawks (3-6, 0-3) in KRC action.

Jocelyn Hird was 4 for 4 with two RBIs, Madison Kunzer had a homer and two RBIs and Hailey Holtz had two hits and two RBIs for R-B. Holtz started and allowed a run in four innings with nine strikeouts.

Abri Bruns was 2 for 4 with an RBI for Johnsburg.

Marian Central 12, St. Edward 0 (5 inn.): At Woodstock, Natalia Lara went 3 for 3 with a triple, two runs scored and three RBIs to lead the Hurricanes (4-6-1, 1-0) to a Chicagoland Christian Conference win.

Christine Chmiel (3 for 3) had two doubles, two runs scored and three RBIs, and Kaylie Kowalski added two RBIs. Nora Finnegan had three hits.

Baseball

Burlington Central 11, Crystal Lake South 1: At Crystal Lake, the Rockets (7-3, 3-1) scored eight runs in the top of the first inning in an FVC win against the Gators (8-2, 2-2).

AJ Payton was 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs for Central. Jake Johnson had four hits, and Chase Powrozek had a homer and drove in two. Elliot Alecia earned the win, allowing a run in three innings with six strikeouts.

Dayton Murphy had a double for South.

McHenry 9, Cary-Grove 5: At Cary, Owen Micklinghoff had two hits and three RBIs for the Warriors (8-3, 2-2) in an FVC win against the Trojans (5-6, 2-2).

Kamrin Borck drove in two runs for McHenry, and Payton Sensabaugh and Donovan Christman had two hits and two RBIs apiece. Jeffry Schwab tossed two innings of relief for the win.

C-G’s Hayden Dieschbourg scored twice.

Woodstock 8, Richmond-Burton 7: At Woodstock, Devin Haggerty hit a walk-off single in the seventh to score Cayden Holtzee in the Blue Streaks’ KRC win over the Rockets.

Everett Flannery was 2 for 4 with a solo homer for Woodstock (4-8, 2-2). Sonny Marsalla drove in two runs and Holtzee added two runs and three steals.

Joe Larsen went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for R-B (11-4, 2-2). Jace Nelson had a double and two RBIs.

Woodstock North 9, Johnsburg 6: At Woodstock, Cade Blaksley was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and three RBIs for the Thunder (2-6-1, 2-3) in their KRC win against the Skyhawks.

Trevor Mark had two hits and three runs scored, and Shane Buening and Jack Wollpert both had two RBIs.

Austin Stern had three hits and an RBI for Johnsburg (0-12, 0-4).

Crystal Lake Central 8, Dundee-Crown 2: At Carpentersville, Wade Ozment allowed two runs (one earned) in six innings to lead the Tigers (5-5, 2-2) past the Chargers (3-12, 0-5) in their FVC game.

Ozment allowed three hits, walked four and struck out three. Drew Welder had two hits and three RBIs. James Dreher (two RBIs), Tommy Korn (two runs) and Konnor Altergott all collected two hits.

For D-C, Leth Pearson, Ryan Pierce and Jared Russell all had two hits.

Hampshire 8, Prairie Ridge 1: At Hampshire, Dominic Borecky, Wilson Wemhoff, Anthony Karbowski, Eric Jackson and Ethan Doonan each had an RBI for the Whip-Purs (7-2, 1-2) in their FVC win against the Wolves (7-4, 1-2).

Calen Scheider didn’t allow any hits in 4 2/3 innings to pick up the win. He struck out six. Wemhoff went the last 2 1/3 innings, allowing an unearned run with six strikeouts.

Riley Golden took the loss, giving up four runs (one earned) on three hits in three innings.

Plano 12, Marengo 10 (6 inn.): At Marengo, the Indians (8-7, 3-2) came up short in a KRC loss to the Reapers. The teams combined for 26 hits and nine errors.

David Lopez was 3 for 4 for Marengo. Quinn Lechner, Michael Kirchhoff and Cody Stallings had two hits apiece.

Girls soccer

Johnsburg 5, Marengo 0: At Marengo, Wynne Oeffling recorded a hat trick for the Skyhawks (5-3, 1-2) in a KRC win over the Indians (2-7-1, 1-2).

Lauren McQuiston and Liz Smith also scored for Johnsburg. Sophie Person made three saves.

Oeffling, Lauren McQuiston, Kiara Welch, Kaylee Fouke and Mackenzie McQuiston added assists.

Sandburg 1, Dundee-Crown 0: At the Planfield North Tournament, the Chargers were shut out in a loss to the Eagles.

Ciara Jost had nine saves for D-C (4-3-1).

Richmond-Burton 8, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Genoa, the Rockets (6-1-1) picked up a commanding nonconference win on senior night.

Woodstock 9, Plano 0: At Plano, the Blue Streaks (4-4-1, 2-1) earned a commanding KRC win on the road.

Boys tennis

Cary-Grove 5, Lake Zurich 2: At Lake Zurich, the Trojans picked up a nonconference win against the Bears. Bryce Shechtman (No. 1) and Leo Petropoulos (No. 2) earned wins at singles for C-G.

Doubles winners were Noah Marrano and Nate Deal (No. 1), Derek Passaglia and Ryan Dixon (No. 2) and Jackson Karlovsky and Chris Ptaszek (No. 3).

Boys lacrosse

Crystal Lake South 16, Dundee-Crown 6: At Carpentersville, the Gators (2-4, 1-0) took care of business on the road and won their FVC opener against the Chargers (0-7, 0-2).

Burlington Central 11, Kaneland 8: At Burlington, the Rockets (3-0) held on to stay undefeated and pick up a nonconference win.

Girls lacrosse

Huntley 22, McHenry 2: At Huntley, the Red Raiders (6-2, 2-0) stayed undefeated in FVC action with a big win over the Warriors (0-1, 0-1).