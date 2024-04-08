McConnell Ball to feature turn-of-the-20th-century mystery dinner, supports Richmond history group

A visitor reads about the history of Anderson's Candy Shop and Fine Gifts in 2022 in downtown Richmond. on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in downtown Richmond. The McConnell Ball is a fundraiser for the McConnell Foundation, which promotes the history of Richmond. (James Norman)

The W.A. McConnell Foundation will bring back its McConnell Ball from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at The District, 10308 Main Street in Richmond. The event will include food, music, a chance to bid on prizes and a turn-of-the-20th-century mystery from storyteller Jim May.

Tickets are $50 each and include an array of hors d’oeuvres from Sweet Reds Patisserie, two complimentary drink tickets, live music from Violin by Vicki, a silent auction and the exclusive mystery presentation from Jim May of Spring Grove. Go to wamcconnellfoundation.org/purchase-tickets to buy tickets by mail, PayPal or credit card, or buy tickets online at Square. Tickets can also be purchased in person at Anderson’s Candy Shop, The Richmond Cafe and Village Hall in Richmond.

Silent auction items will include tickets to Stade’s Farmtractions Theme Park at Stade’s Farm and Market in near McHenry in Richmond Township, a PRP International in-home wine tasting for 12, gift certificates for organic veggies from Natural Farm Stand in Richmond, tickets to “Steel Magnolias” at the Woodstock Opera House, a number of locally made glass art pieces and more.

The nonprofit foundation is “dedicated to preserving the treasured history of the greater Richmond area in Illinois, protecting the legacy of its founders, and promoting its historic downtown for the benefit of generations to come,” according to the group’s website.

For more information, visit wamcconnellfoundation.org.