Letter: McHenry County food pantries are struggling. Help if you can.

To the Editor,

Unfortunately, with the migrant situation and much needed food giveaways, our local food pantries struggle.

Having helped our McHenry County food pantries for years, one notes that in the past, the Northern Illinois Food Bank provided holiday meats and many other helpful foods. Today, their resources are stretched and some or all of the McHenry County food pantries have less. As an example, Wonder Lake Neighbors Pantry was without any hams or meats for their very needy population this Easter season. How about Harvard? McHenry FISH?

Help them if you can, any time you are able.

Nancy Vazzano

Crystal Lake