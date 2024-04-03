Woodstock man charged with Harvard home invasion wanted on arrest warrant

A Woodstock man on parole for domestic battery and dealing cocaine is now charged with home invasion, a felony that can carry decades in prison.

Nicholas A. Lopez, 28, of the 100 block of Meadow Avenue, is accused of entering a home in Harvard and injuring the person inside, according to the criminal complaint filed in McHenry County.

Lopez is currently labeled an “absconder” by the Illinois Department of Corrections, where he is on parole in two 2021 McHenry County cases, state records show.

In those cases, Lopez pleaded guilty to delivering between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine and domestic battery for striking a woman in the face, both felonies, court records show. He was sentenced to five years in prison, of which he was required to serve at least 50%.

In the new case, Lopez is accused of “knowingly, and without authority” entering a residence, knowing a person was inside, about 9:30 a.m. March 10 in the 1300 block of Seventh Street in Harvard, according to the complaint.

While in the home, he “intentionally caused injury” to the person when “he struck [him] in the body with a closed fist, bit [him] in the back and scratched [him] in the back and rear upper left arm,” the complaint alleges.

If convicted on the Class X felony, Lopez could be sentenced from six to 30 years in prison. The charge is not probational.