Woodstock Old Courthouse renovation up for Chicago Building Congress award

A couple walks past the newly remodeled Old Courthouse Center in Woodstock on Thursday, July 13, 2023, during a tour of the building. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

The renovated Woodstock Old Courthouse, which opened last year, has been named a finalist for a Chicago Building Congress Merit Award.

The Chicago Building Congress is a trade organization that consists of real estate professionals, general contractors, subcontractors, engineering firms, architects, labor unions, associations, governmental entities, educational facilities, financial institutions, insurance providers, consultants, media publications and material manufacturers and suppliers, according to its website.

“The Merit Awards have celebrated the building industry since 1956 by singling out the outstanding projects in greater Chicagoland built during the past three years,” the Chicago Building Congress website said.

The Old Courthouse is nominated for the “Renovation & Adaptive Reuse Under $20 Million” category. Other nominees include Bartlett Fire Protection District Station 1 renovation, the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Chicago’s West Loop and Pullman National Historical Park site redevelopment on Chicago’s South Side, according to the website.

“The CBC has been recognizing outstanding building projects through the Merit Awards since 1956. Recent renovation-project winners represent some of the most iconic buildings in the Chicagoland area including the Chicago Cultural Center, Wrigley Field, the Old Cook County Hospital, and the Frank Lloyd Wright Unity Temple,” according to a Facebook post from the city of Woodstock announcing the award nomination. The Chicago-based construction firm Bulley & Andrews, which worked on the renovation, was tagged in the post.

Despite being in the less-than-$20-million category, the project’s price tag exceeded it, according to previous Northwest Herald reporting. An FAQ about the Merit Award says if the project is close to the original budget, it will remain in the same category. The awards will be handed out May 9.

The city’s post also recognized Woodstock residents. “The Old Courthouse Center renovation is a testament to the pride Woodstock residents have for their community and history. The project would not have been possible without their support,” the post said.