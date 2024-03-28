No arrests after shots fired into a parked car in Fox River Grove this month

No arrests have been made after shots were fired and four bullet holes were found in a vehicle parked on the street in Fox River Grove earlier this month.

Fox River Grove police responded to a call at 8:02 a.m. March 1 on Beachway Drive from a person who reported hearing gunshots and finding bullet holes on the driver side of his car, according to police records. The Northwest Herald obtained police records of the incident through a Freedom of Information Act request this week.

The car owner said he heard gunshots about 7:30 a.m. Police canvassed the area for potential witnesses and security camera footage that may have captured the incident, but found no leads, according to the police documents.

No arrests have been made and the incident is still under investigation by Fox River Grove police, Chief Eric Waitrovich said. Evidence collected at the scene has been sent to the Illinois State Police Crime Lab in an effort to identify any suspects, he said. Authorities collected a 9mm Hornady Luger casing and three bullet fragments inside the car on the floor by the driver’s door, according to the police report. No news release on the incident was provided by the Fox River Grove Police Department.

Another vehicle shooting happened in Cary a few weeks later, on March 23. In that case, someone from a car shot at another vehicle in traffic, police said. No arrests have been made in that case either, and no injuries were reported. “Until the Illinois State Police Crime Lab completes the processing of our evidence, there is nothing to indicate or link our incident with what happened in Cary this weekend,” Waitrovich said.

The Fox River Grove police report states the vehicle owner said he was released from prison in 2005 and was previously a member of a street gang but “has not gotten into any trouble since he got out of prison” and he “does not have any problems with anyone and does not know who would shoot his vehicle.”

Metra security cameras show a vehicle turning left off Lincoln Avenue onto Beachway Drive at 7:31 a.m. and a vehicle turning right off Beachway Drive onto Lincoln Avenue at 7:33 a.m., according to police reports.