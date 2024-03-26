Jacobs’ bats come alive in win against Murphysboro: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday

Baseball

Jacobs 9, Murphysboro 2: At Murphysboro, the Golden Eagles (2-1) coasted to a nonconference win against the Red Devils, with five players collecting multiple hits.

Brandon Koth (2 for 4, double) and Andrew Deegan each knocked in two runs for Jacobs. Nate Gerritsen, Owen Ziaja, Gage Martin and Gavin Grummer all picked up two hits, and Ziaja, Martin, Grummer and Luke Gormsen all had one RBI.

Kayden Wagenaar picked up the win, going five innings and allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits. He struck out eight and walked four.

Marion 12, Cary-Grove 11: At Mountain Dew Park in Marion, the Trojans (1-3) scored all 11 of their runs in the top of the fifth inning to take an 11-7 lead, but couldn’t hold on in a nonconference loss to the Wildcats.

Marion scored one run in the second, five in the third, one in the fourth and five in the fifth. The Trojans committed six errors.

Brock Iverson was 3 for 5 with a double and three RBIs and Hayden Dieschbourg (2 for 2) drove in two. Ricky Barnes added two runs and two RBIs.

Richmond-Burton 2, Calera (Ala.) 1: At the Gulf Shores Tournament in Calera, Alabama, Ryan Junge tossed a complete game with five strikeouts to lift the Rockets (7-1) past the Eagles.

Junge allowed an unearned run on five hits and walked none. Joe Larsen had both runs for R-B, scoring the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth inning on a double steal. Jace Nelson added two hits in the win.

Huntley 4, Maine South 1: At Park Ridge, Malachi Paplanus fired six strikeouts over five strong innings for the Red Raiders (4-0), who stayed unbeaten with a nonconference win over the Hawks.

Paplanus gave up three hits and walked one. AJ Putty hit a solo homer and scored two runs. Kyle Larson added two RBIs.

Hampshire 17, Illinois Crusaders 0 (4 inn.): At Hampshire, Dominic Borecky blasted a grand slam and scored three runs to lead the Whip-Purs (3-0) in their nonconference game. Wilson Wemhoff (3 IP, 6 K, 3 BB) and Jack Shane (1 IP, 1 K) combined for a no-hitter.

Wemhoff had a double, three RBIs and two runs scored at the plate. Calen Scheider added two hits and two runs, and Ari Fivelson drove in two runs.

Prairie Ridge 17, Woodstock 0 (4 inn.): At Mountain Dew Ballpark in Marion, Karson Stiefer (3 for 4) ripped two triples with four RBIs and three runs scored in the Wolves’ nonconference win against the Blue Streaks.

Gabe Porter drove in three runs for Prairie Ridge (3-1). Jack Dahlem (2 for 2, triple), Conner Pollasky and Ryan Myers each added two RBIs. Connor Innis had two hits and two runs.

Stiefer earned the win, allowing a hit in four innings. He struck out six and walked two.

Gurnee Warren 7, Woodstock 3: At Marion, the Blue Streaks (2-4) couldn’t hold onto a 2-0 lead after the first in a nonconference loss to the Blue Devils.

Everett Flannery had two hits and an RBI. Sam Chapman (1 for 2, RBI, 2 runs) took the loss on the mound, giving up four runs (three earned) on four hits in four innings. He struck out four and walked two.

Forreston 6, Johnsburg 4: At USA Stadium Complex in Memphis, Tennessee, the Skyhawks fell to 0-5 with a nonconference loss to the Cardinals.

Jack Nelson hit a two-run homer for Johnsburg. Dominic Vallone (2 for 4, triple) and Ashton Stern added two hits apiece, Riley Johnson had a triple and an RBI.

Stevenson 8, Dundee-Crown 5: At Millikan University in Decatur, the Chargers (0-5) dropped their nonconference game to the Patriots.

Ryan Pierce, Jacob Toms, Leth Pearson, Hayden DeMarsh and Logan Gutierrez had an RBI apiece for D-C.

Softball

DeKalb County (Tenn.) 12, Dundee-Crown 6 (5 inn.): At Smyrna, Tennessee, the Chargers had four extra-base hits in their loss to the Tigers.

Annabelle Pederson had a double and two RBIs for D-C. Faith Dierwechter had a double and two runs scored.

Dundee-Crown 7, Alexandria (Ala.) 5 (5 inn.): At Smyrna, Tennessee, the Chargers (2-5) picked up their first win of the spring break tournament. McKayla Anderson pitched four innings in relief for the win, allowing three runs on five hits with seven strikeouts.

Alyssa Gale had two hits, two steals and three runs batting leadoff for D-C. Jordyn Jeffs had a solo homer and Brianna Hamblen had a double and two RBIs.