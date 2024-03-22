Richmond-Burton’s Gabby Hird homers in win: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, March 21

SOFTBALL

Richmond-Burton 3, Belvidere North 0: At Richmond, Gabby Hird was 2 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs as the Rockets (4-1) beat the Blue Thunder.

Hailey Holtz struck out eight and allowed five hits for the shutout. Rebecca Lanz and Sydney Hird each went 2 for 3 for R-B.

Bartlett 8, Cary-Grove 2: At Bartlett, Megan Koski was 2 for 3 with an RBI as the Trojans (0-2) fell to the Hawks in a nonconference game.

Grace Kaiser was 2 for 4 for C-G.

Warren 2, McHenry 1: At McHenry, Channing Keppy struck out six over seven innings and allowed two earned runs as the Warriors (1-1) lost to the Blue Devils in nonconference action.

Keppy was 2 for 3 and Vanessa Burke was 1 for 2 with a run scored.

Woodstock North 15, Belvidere 2: At Belvidere, Caylin Stevens drove in four runs as the Thunder (3-3) defeated the Bucs in a nonconference game.

Jo Jo Vermett was 4 for 5 with two RBIs and two doubles. Aly Jordan was 3 for 5 with two RBIs and Emily Maxwell was 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI.

GIRLS SOCCER

Jacobs 3, Grant 2: At Fox Lake, Gabby Wojtarowicz scored all three Golden Eagles’ goals as they defeated the Bulldogs in a nonconference game.

Sam Diaz had an assist and Nia Sobota made seven saves in goal for the Eagles.

St. Viator 4, Dundee-Crown 0: At Carpentersville, the Chargers (4-1) took their first loss of the season to the Lions. D-C goalkeeper Ashley McAtee had 10 saves.

Crystal Lake Central 5, Hononegah 0: At the St. Charles East Tournament, five Tigers scored as they defeated the Indians.

Addison Schaffer had a goal and an assist for Central. Shaylee Gough, Brooklyn Carlson, Jordin Guanaurd and Paiton Hulata scored for the Tigers, while Maddie Gray, Sadie Quinn and Olivia Anderson all has assists.

Addison Cleary had eight saves for the shutout.

Marengo 1, North Boone 0: At Poplar Grove, Maggie Hanson scored the only goal of the game as the Indians beat the Vikings in a nonconference game.

Cary-Grove 0, Wheaton Academy 0: At Cary, the host Trojans and Warriors tied in their nonconference game.

BASEBALL

Crystal Lake South 25, Harvard 8: At Crystal Lake, Liam Sullivan was 4 for 4 with four RBIs as the Gators (4-0) defeated the Hornets (4-4) in a nonconference game.

CJ Regillio was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, upping his total to 17 for the season. Christial Alther was 3 for 3 with four RBIs, James Carlson was 2-3 with four runs and an RBI and Xander Shevchenko was 3 for 3 with an RBI.

Evan Martin led Harvard with a 2 for 2 game and two RBIs. Keon Wanland also knocked in two runs. Gio Esquivel was 2 for 2 with an RBI, and Landon Crone and Aaron Saucedo were both 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Hampshire 14, Jefferson 0 (5 inn.): At Hampshire, the Whip-Purs (2-0) had another big offensive game with two RBIs each from Ari Fivelson, Anthony Karbowski, Wilson Wemhoff and Jack Perrone.

Dom Borecky was 3 for 4 with an RBI for the Whips and Calen Scheider threw four scoreless innings, striking out six.

Huntley 7, St. Charles East 4 (6 inn.): At St. Charles, Griffin Goldstein was 2 for 2 with two RBIs as the Red Raiders (3-0) defeated the Saints in nonconference action.

Ryan Dabe was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Josh Rudnick and AJ Putty each threw a scoreless inning in relief. The game was stopped after six innings for darkness.

Grant 4, Crystal Lake Central 2: At Crystal Lake, Jaden Obaldo was 2 for 4 with two RBIs as the Tigers (2-3) lost to the Bulldogs in a nonconference game.

Nolan Hollander drew a pair of walks and scored both Central runs off of Obaldo’s hits. James Dreher also had two hits for the Tigers, and Carter Kelley threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings in relief.

Stillman Valley 1, Marengo 0: At Stillman Valley, the Indians got six strong innings from pitchers Michael Kirchhoff and Quinn Lechner in their nonconference loss to the Cardinals.

Kirchhoff struck out seven over four innings; Lechner fanned four over two innings. Stillman Valley scored on an unearned run.

Richmond-Burton 12, Marian Central 2: At Richmond, Aiden Wicinski drove in two runs and threw six innings with no earned runs as the Rockets (6-1) defeated the Hurricanes (2-2) in a nonconference game.

Wicinski went 3 for 4 and struck out six batters, while allowing five hits.

Ryan Scholberg was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Dylan Radke was 1 for 3 with an RBI and four runs.

Braedon Todd was 2 for 2 with a run for the Hurricanes.

Woodstock North 5, Belvidere North 5 (8 inn.): At Belvidere, Trevor Mark was 4 for 4 with two RBIs as the Thunder (0-2-1) and the Blue Thunder were suspended after eight innings for darkness.

The Thunder’s Parker Neff struck out five and allowed one earned run in five innings.

BOYS TENNIS

Crystal Lake Central 6, Grant 1: At Crystal Lake, Connor Wheeland (No. 1) and Eli Irwin (No. 3) won in singles to lead the Tigers past the Bulldogs in their nonconference dual match.

Audon Berg-Ryan Spencer (No. 1), Brandon Oconor-Oliver True (No. 2) Avnish Khandeshi (No. 3) and Aidan Johnson-Nate Muszynski (No. 4) had doubles wins for the Tigers (2-0).

GIRLS LACROSSE

Crystal Lake Central 15, Glenbrook North 2: At Northbrook, the Tigers (3-1) got six goals and five assists from Anna Star in their win over the Spartans.

Colleen Dunlea scored four goals and Fiona Lemke added three for Central. Claire Warren had two assists.