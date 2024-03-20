Marengo softball rallies to beat Stillman Valley: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, March 19

SOFTBALL

Marengo 9, Stillman Valley 8: At Stillman Valley, Alyssa Pollnow had her second two-homer game in three days as the Indians (4-0) rallied from a huge deficit to beat the Cardinals in a nonconference game.

Pollnow was 2 for 4 with three RBIs to lead Marengo’s victory. Stillman Valley jumped ahead 8-1 with a seven-run second inning, but the Indians rallied back with six in the fourth, one in the fifth and the winning run in the sixth.

Lilly Kunzer was 3 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI for Marengo. Gabby Gieseke drove in two runs, and Josze Christiansen worked 5 1/3 scoreless relief innings for the win. Christiansen struck out five batters.

Pollnow hit two homers in a game on Saturday.

Crystal Lake Central 7, Grant 0: At Fox Lake, Oli Victorine struck out 17 batters and threw a one-hitter as the Tigers (1-0) got a nonconference win over the Bulldogs.

Makayla Malone was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs for the Tigers. Brooklyn Johnson had an RBI, and Giada Motto doubled and scored for Central.

Prairie Ridge 12, Johnsburg 2: At Crystal Lake, Reese Vrba hit a grand slam as the Wolves (3-0) defeated the Skyhawks (2-2) in their nonconference game.

Adysen Kiddy was 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs. Rory Bounds was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Autumn Ledgerwood was 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Emily Harlow was 3 for 3 for the Wolves. Reese Mosolino struck out 13 of the 15 outs she recorded for the win.

Nicole Jihalvec was 2 for 2 with a run, and Ella Smith drove in a run.

Hampshire 9, Harvard 3: At Hampshire, Chloe Van Horn was 2 for 4 with a homer as the Whip-Purs (2-1) beat the Hornets (1-3) in their nonconference game.

Bria Riebel was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Melissa Johnson also knocked in two runs for the Whips.

Ava Borchardt homered and drove in two runs for Harvard. Tallulah Eichholz struck out 11 batters in five innings of relief for the Hornets.

Sycamore 8, Burlington Central 4: At Sycamore, Anna Sanders was 3 for 4 and scored twice as the Rockets (1-2) fell to the Spartans in nonconference action.

Addisyn Petersen drove in two runs, Olivia Sutton was 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Allit Botkin also drove in a run for Central.

Belvidere North 14, Crystal Lake South 3: At Belvidere, Stephanie Lesnewski was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Gators (0-4) in their nonconference loss to the Blue Thunder.

Harlem 2, Dundee-Crown 1: At Machesney Park, the Huskies held off the Chargers (2-1) in their nonconference game, leaving the tying run on second base in the top of the seventh.

McKayla Anderson struck out nine and allowed two earned runs for D-C.

Jordyn Jeffs singled and Brianna Hamblen singled in the seventh for the Chargers. Jeffs scored on a double steal, and Hamblen was thrown out.

Alyssa Gale singled and advanced to second, but the Chargers could not get her in..

Lockport 7, Huntley 5: At Lockport, the Porters scored five times in the third inning to beat the Red Raiders (2-1) in a nonconference game.

Madison Rozanski, Sadie Svendsen and Meghan Ryan each had an RBI for Huntley. Aubrina Adamik was 2 for with with a run.

Lakes 4, Woodstock North 3: At Woodstock, the Eagles scored twice in the top of the seventh to get the win over the Thunder (2-3).

Jo Jo Vermett struck out 17 for the Thunder and allowed two earned runs. Vermett and Krista Herrmann each had an RBI, and Aly Jordan was 2 for 4.

BASEBALL

Crystal Lake South 14, Woodstock 8: At Crystal Lake, CJ Regillio homered again for the Gators (3-0) in their nonconference win over the Blue Streaks (2-2).

Regillio has four homers and 14 RBIs in South’s three games. He had two hits and three RBIs Tuesday.

Dayton Murphy was 3 for 3 with a homer, three RBIs and three runs. Liam Sullivan was 2 for 3 with an RBI, James Carlson knocked in two runs, and Xander Shevchenko and Tony Amici both were 2 for 3 with two runs.

Everett Flannery was 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Streaks.

Sycamore 4, Burlington Central 2: At Burlington, Michael Person threw four scoreless innings and homered and drove in two runs, but the Rockets (2-1) fell to the Spartans in a rematch of last season’s Class 3A sectional championship game.

Brady Gilroy was 3 for 4 for Central. Person struck out eight and allowed only two hits over the first four innings.

Huntley 10, Belvidere North 0 (5 inn.): At Huntley, Kyle Larson was 3 for 4 with two RBIs as the Red Raiders (2-0) defeated the Blue Thunder in nonconference action.

Quinn Drews was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Dylan Visvadra had an RBI, and Ryan Dabe was 2 for 3 with two runs.

Prairie Ridge 6, Hononegah 3: At Crystal Lake, Karson Stiefer was 2 for 4 with an RBI as the Wolves (2-1) defeated the Indians in a nonconference game.

Connor Pollasky was 2 for 4 for for Prairie Ridge, Gabe Winkelman knocked in two runs, and Danny Savas worked a scoreless seventh for the save.

Lakes 13, Harvard 0 (5 inn.): At Harvard, the Hornets (4-3) were no-hit victims in their nonconference loss to the Eagles.

Richmond-Burton 11, Marian Central 0 (6 inn.): At Woodstock, Ryan Junge threw another gem for the Rockets (3-1) in their win over the Hurricanes (2-1).

Junge fanned 10 batters in six innings and allowed three hits. He has two wins and has given up only three hits.

Dylan Radke had three RBIs, Aiden Wicinski was 2 for 5 with a triple and an RBI, and Junge was 2 for 4 with an RBI.

R-B’s Ryan Scholberg was 3 for 4 and scored twice, Aiden Freihage was 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Grayson Morningstar knocked in two runs. Ray Hannemann was 2 for 3 with a triple.

Prospect 6, Jacobs 4: At Algonquin, Luke Gormsen homered and drove in two runs and threw three scoreless innings as the Golden Eagles (1-1) fell to the Knights in their nonconference game.

Owen Ziaja and Gage Martin each had an RBI.

North Boone 17, Johnsburg 7: At Poplar Grove, Kaeden Frost was 2 for 4 with four RBIs and a triple as the Skyhawks (0-4) lost to the Vikings in nonconference action.

GIRLS SOCCER

Crystal Lake Central 3, St. Charles East 1: At St. Charles, Addison Schaffer had a goal and two assists as the Tigers scored as they defeated the Saints in a nonconference game.

Brooklyn Carlson and Lizzie Gray scored, both from Schaffer assists. Schaffer added Central’s third goal unassisted.

Addison Cleary had two saves in goal for the Tigers.

Dundee-Crown 2, Elgin 0: At Elgin, Rylie Mensik adn Charlene Hernandez each scored first-half goals as the Chargers (4-0) defeated the Maroons.

Emilia Arias had an assist and Ashley McAtee came up with seven saves in goal for D-C.

Huntley 0, Marian Central 0: At Huntley, Maddie Lackovic had four saves for the Red Raiders (0-1-1) as they tied with the visiting Hurricanes in nonconference play.

Anna Lingle had four saves for the Hurricanes (1-0-1).

Belvidere North 5, Crystal Lake South 1: At Belvidere, the Thunder (3-0) beat the Gators (1-2) in their nonconference game.

Gracey LePage scored South’s only goal.

Jefferson 2, Marengo 0: At Rockford, the Indians lost to the J-Hawks in a nonconference game.

McHenry 7, Auburn 0: At McHenry, the Warriors shut out the Knights in their nonconference game.