2024 Northwest Herald boys lacrosse season preview capsules

Fox Valley Conference

Burlington Central

Coach: Steven Korus (second season)

2023 record: Competed as junior varsity program

Top returners: Joey Kowall, sr., M; Aidan Nuno, so., D; Logan Nuzzo, so., A/M; Braden LaFleur, so., A/M; Gavin Hayes, jr., A/M; Tanner Rosborough, jr., A/M

Key newcomer: Parker Auxier, fr., M

Worth noting: The Rockets will have their first varsity season after starting the program last year. Korus is excited for what Central could accomplish in its first season. “Building a young Rockets program and the players gaining valuable experiences early,” Korus said of what he’s looking forward to this year. … Auxier is an experienced club lacrosse player who Korus believes should fill an offensive role. … Korus thinks LaFleur, Hayes and Rosborough can form one of the better three-man attacks in the area. ... All 10 members of the FVC will now field a varsity boys lacrosse team for the first time in conference history.

Cary-Grove

Coach: Adam Valiga (second season)

2023 record: 13-4 overall, 7-1 FVC (second)

Top returners: Ryan Soli, sr., A; Dominic Kempf, sr., D; Kyle Jarecki, sr., LSM; Michael Dunkin, jr., M; Brenden Baumgart, sr., M

Key newcomers: Matthew Maka, fr., A; Ostin Hansen, jr., D; Wyatt Judge, so., M

Worth noting: Valiga is looking to build off a strong season where the Trojans finished second in the FVC and lost in the sectional quarterfinals. “I’m excited to see how our team comes together as we have a good mix of guys with a lot of varsity experience, and also some newcomers in key places,” Valiga said. “I look forward to getting better everyday and seeing how the pieces all fit together.” … C-G was competitive in its losses last year, losing by an average of three goals. ... The Trojans will try to reach the sectional semifinals for the first time since 2019 and the sectional championship for the first time ever. … Soli returns after earning All-FVC honors last season.

Crystal Lake Central

Coach: Leo Zimmerman (eighth season)

2023 record: 9-5, 5-3 FVC (tied third)

Top returners: Caleb Handley, sr., M; Tyler McMahon, sr., M; Ernie Metz, sr., A; Bryan Nagel, sr., D; Brady Farrell, jr., D; Jackson Kaiser, so., D; Brett Kramer, jr., D/M; Carter Blum, jr., A; Logan McCrea, sr., A; Abraham Quinn, so., M; Seth Peterson, jr., M

Key newcomers: Cade Havens, jr., D; Will Nieckula, fr., D; Trevor Zielinski, so., G

Worth noting: After graduating only four players from last season’s team, the Tigers are looking to progress from last season’s sectional quarterfinal appearance and come together as a team. “If we accomplish those things, we believe the rest will take care of itself,” Zimmerman said. … The Tigers won four of their last six games last year, ending the season on the right note. ... Central will try to reach the sectional semifinals for the first time in program history. The Tigers have won three playoff games in program history, all in the first round of the sectional bracket. … Handley and McMahon each come back after earning All-FVC honors last year.

Crystal Lake South

Coach: Tim Lenckus (first season)

2023 record: 11-8, 5-3 FVC (tied third)

Top returners: Kyle Dorn, sr., M; Timmy Popovits, sr., D; Mike Seisser, jr., M; Aidan Neyt, jr., A; Drake Lenckus, so., A; Chase Griffith, so., LSM; Braedan Muraski, so., M

Key newcomers: Alek Muellner, sr., G; Logan Driscoll, so., A; Camden Moffet, so., D; Justin Lysy, jr., D

Worth noting: Lenckus is excited that the Gators have bought into the new coaching staff. “They are a close group that holds each other accountable and strive to be their best every day,” Lenckus said. “We are returning a good amount of upper and lower classmen with varsity experience along with some newcomers that are going to contribute right away for us.” … The Gators will try to replace 2023 Northwest Herald Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year Griffin Baker. Lenkus thinks Dorn and Seisser can help fill that void on both ends of the field. … South graduates 10 seniors and the team has a new feel around it this spring. “It has the feel of a new team with having a new coach and a lot of players moving into leadership roles,” Lenckus said. “We do not expect to lean on one particular person, rather playing as one single cohesive unit.”

Dundee-Crown

Coach: Ryan Thompson (first season)

2023 record: 0-16, 0-8 FVC (ninth)

Top returners: Andrew Bober, sr., A; Christopher Ronquillo, jr., D; Nathan Hale, sr., M; Hayden Peterson, sr., M; Noah Gotter, jr., M/A

Key newcomers: Roman Ramirez, so., A; Sean Coggin, so., LSM; Liam Voigts, fr., M/A; Axel Lopez, jr., GK

Worth noting: Thompson takes over the program and is looking forward to growing after the Chargers’ lineup mostly featured first-time players last season. “We look to continue to establish a culture focused on sportsmanship, teamwork, effort and accountability,” Thompson said. … The Chargers will try to pick up their first win after going winless the last two seasons. “We have struggled in prior years but feel that the time to win is here,” Thompson said. “Our players are committed, excited and hungry for success on the field.” … Thompson is excited to watch Bober become a top attackman.

Hampshire

Coach: Collin Rustay (sixth season)

2023 record: 11-8, 5-3 FVC (tied for third)

Top returners: Cambell Smith, sr., A; Chase Lorbiecki, sr., M; Wes Davis, sr., D; Henry Tworek, jr., G

Key newcomers: Cole Weir, jr., A; Parker Smith, jr., M; Nick Louis, sr., M; Hunter McCarthy, so., D

Worth noting: The Whip-Purs will try to regroup after a surprising loss in the sectional quarterfinals last season. “We took a shocking loss early in the playoffs, after having big expectations,” Rustay said. “A lot of these guys have committed themselves to making sure that doesn’t happen this year and we reach new goals. It’ll be exciting to watch how they achieve these goals.” … Smith and Lorbiecki both return after being named All-FVC last season. … Smith led the team in scoring last season and will be a top scoring threat in the conference. “I am excited to see him continue to grow and play well in big moments,” Rustay said.

Huntley

Coach: Dom Saccomanno (ninth season)

2023 record: 17-5, 8-0 FVC, FVC champions, IHSA sectional champions

Top returners: Colin McDougall, sr., G; Nico Andrews, sr., A; Alex Cunningham, sr., D; Bobby Pupich, jr., A; Gio Baggio, so., F/O

Key newcomer: Charlie Felde, fr., LSM

Worth noting: The Red Raiders will try to take their next step after reaching two straight supersectional games and winning another FVC title. Saccomanno is excited to watch his seniors share their experiences with a younger roster — eight juniors and two freshmen. … Pupich and Andrews return after earning All-FVC honors last season. … Andrews has been on the roster since his freshman season. Saccomanno is excited to see how some new moves from Andrews will translate to the field this spring. … Fielde is expected to make a defensive impact as a freshman. … Huntley will test itself with some of the state’s best, including Lake Forest, Hinsdale Central, Wheaton Academy and Naperville North.

Jacobs

Coach: John Bigler (17th season)

2023 record: 2-16, 2-6 FVC (seventh)

Top returners: William Von Eyser, sr., A; Daniel Curran, sr., M; Jack Pickens, sr., M; Tucker Wall, sr., G

Key newcomers: Austin Gottardo, so., A; Landon Carlson, jr., D

Worth noting: The Golden Eagles return a lot of depth from last season’s team. Jacobs will try to take its next step as a program after losing its opener in the playoffs. “We want to see how our progress compares and where we still need to improve,” Bigler said. “We also want to build our program from the bottom up, so our seniors are helping our newcomers adapt well.” … Jacobs will try to pick up their second playoff win in program history. The Golden Eagles reached the sectional quarterfinals after winning a game in 2021. ... Von Eyser returns after earning All-FVC honors last season. … Bigler said Gottardo will likely have the first opportunities to make a difference on the offensive side.

McHenry

Coach: Dylan Cook (first season)

2023 record: 3-12, 1-7 FVC (eighth)

Top returners: Isaiah Garcia, sr., M; Tanner Polep, sr., A; Lucas Winkleman, jr., A; David Link, jr., G

Key newcomers: Brody Lidbury, fr., D; Landon Jett, so., D

Worth noting: Cook takes over the program after joining the Warriors as an assistant coach last year. He’s excited to continue the program’s growth. “This is one of the hardest working groups I’ve ever seen and they care,” Cook said. “They worked extremely hard last year to build this foundation for the program and while the record doesn’t reflect on their hard work they set the standards and expectations even higher this year.” … Cook believes Garcia will turn a lot of heads this season with his play. … The Warriors want to be more competitive in the FVC. “The pieces are there and the team has never been hungrier to find success, while we’re a young team I think we might make some waves this year within our conference and really show people what McHenry lacrosse is about,” Cook said.

Prairie Ridge

Coach: Scott Fischer (second season)

2023 record: 10-10, 3-5 FVC (sixth)

Top returners: Chaz Emricson, sr., A; Owen Hartnett, sr., D; Tim Hess, sr.,A

Key newcomers: Andrew Czarnecki, sr., M; Travis Dittmer, jr., M

Worth noting: The Wolves will try to build off an unexpected playoff run last season. They reached the sectional finals for the second time in program history after finishing .500 during the regular season. That playoff run wasn’t a surprise to the Wolves because of their philosophy. “We use the regular season as a way to prepare for the playoffs,” Fischer said. “Almost every game is considered a stepped-up practice for us. Both teams have bought into this philosophy and whether we win or lose by 20, each game is treated as a learning experience.” ... Hess is expected to be a dominant goal-scorer with his ability to shoot from different angles. ... Dittmer should make an impact after playing well at the junior varsity level.

Chicagoland Christian Conference

Marian Central

Coach: Patrick Brunken (fourth season)

2023 record: 3-12 overall

Top returners: Rylan Dalter, sr., D; Reese Eckstein, sr., D; Jake Siebert, sr., M; Anthony Brennan, sr., M; Mike Lange, sr., A

Key newcomers: Cayden Leonard, jr., A; Jacob Dowling, jr., M; Tim Bligh, jr., M

Worth noting: The Hurricanes return a majority of their roster after going through some growing pains with a young roster that had three seniors last year. Brunken has noticed his players are motivated early in the season. “[I’m excited] to see how we respond as a team after the tough season last year,” Brunken said. ... Marian will try to win reach the sectional semifinals for the first time in program history. The Hurricanes played in the sectional quarterfinals twice. ... Brunken expects Dalter and Lange to both be major contributors this season.