2024 Northwest Herald girls lacrosse season preview capsules

Fox Valley Conference

Burlington Central

Coach: Dominic Pearson (second season)

2023 record: Competed mostly at junior varsity level

Top returners: Victoria Zielinski, sr., M; Sophia Arnold, jr., M; Zoe Westra, jr., M

Key newcomer: Lily Kratz, fr., A

Worth noting: The Rockets will compete in a full varsity schedule this season after playing most of last season at the junior varsity level. Every school in the FVC is now represented in girls lacrosse starting this year. ... Pearson is looking forward to building off the success they had last season as a junior varsity team. “Our focus is on continuous growth, both as individual players and as a cohesive unit,” Pearson said. ... Zielinski is expected to be a major leader for the Rockets both on and off the field. “Her experience, leadership and skill on the field make her a valuable asset to the team,” Pearson said. “We look forward to seeing how she will elevate the game this season.” ... Pearson is excited to see how his experienced players and younger ones come together.

Crystal Lake Central co-op

(with Cary-Grove, Crystal Lake South and Prairie Ridge)

Coach: Joe Capalbo (sixth season)

2023 record: 22-2, 6-0 FVC, FVC champions, IHSA sectional champions

Top returners: Addison Dale (CG), sr., D; Colleen Dunlea (CLC), sr., M; Fiona Lemke (CLC), jr., M; Addie Bechler (CLC), jr., M; Anna Starr (CLC), so., A

Key newcomers: Makayla Simonic (CLC), so., A; Sydney Cruz (CLS), fr., M

Worth noting: Central co-op is looking to raise the bar after another strong season. The Tigers won their third straight FVC title, second straight sectional championship and set the program record with 22 wins. The next step is to reach the state finals after back-to-back losses in the supersectional round. … Starr returns after an impressive freshman year. She was named the 2023 Northwest Herald Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year after scoring 74 goals and earning Illinois Girls Lacrosse Coaches Association All-State first team honors. … Lemke, Starr, Bechler, Dunlea and Dale earned All-FVC honors last season. … Capalbo is looking forward to Central co-op’s offense to take a next step after a strong season. “We have a lot of girls back from last year and have added some talented new pieces to the offense,” Capalbo said. … The team will feature 11 new players and Capalbo believes all can make an impact this year. ... Central co-op will test itself against some of the state’s best, including Lake Forest, Glenbrook South, York and St. Charles co-op.

Hampshire co-op

(with Dundee-Crown and Jacobs)

Coach: Nicole Mergens (sixth season)

2023 record: 1-14, 1-5 FVC (tied third)

Top returners: Rebecca Rossingnol (Hamp.), so., M; Sam Devens (Hamp.), sr., D; Sabrina Barrett (D-C), sr., D; Teagan Van Stone (Jac.), sr., M; Mia Garafolo (Jac.), jr., A

Key newcomers: Savanna Doubek (Jac.), fr., M

Worth noting: Mergens is looking for continued improvement after the program increased its numbers to have two strong levels at varsity and junior varsity. “We are seeing a lot of returning players, so we can pick up where we left off last season and just continue to improve,” Mergens said. … Coastal Carolina commit Van Stone is expected to make a push for one of the top goal scorers not only in the area but in the state. … The Whip-Purs will try to win their second playoff game in program history this spring. They won their first in the first round in 2021. … Mergens thinks that Doubek can make an instant impact as a freshman with her experience playing lacrosse growing up.

Huntley’s Leah Holmberg, right, battles Crystal Lake Central’s Maddi Lieflander in varsity lacrosse last season. (Patrick Kunzer)

Huntley

Coach: Joe Domka (fourth season)

2023 record: 11-10, 4-2 FVC (second)

Top returners: Katie Ferrara, jr., M; Ally Schneider, jr., A; Leah Holmberg, so., M; Bella Gregorio, so., D; Savannah Stone, jr., G

Key newcomers: Mya Holmberg, fr., M; Kacie Scerbicke, jr., M/D

Worth noting: The Red Raiders won six of their last eight games to end the season on a good note. Huntley will try to build upon that momentum with a strong class of returning players. … Huntley is looking for its second postseason win in program history and will try to reach the sectional semifinals for the second time in program history and the sectional championship for the first time. The Red Raiders lost in the sectional semifinals in 2022. … Holmberg and Gregorio both return after earning All-FVC honors last season. … The Red Raiders’ FVC losses both came against Crystal Lake Central co-op last season. They’ll try to compete with the Tigers for a FVC title.

McHenry

Coach: Charles Solomon (first season)

2023 record: 1-14, 1-5 FVC (tied third)

Worth noting: The Warriors will try to set a new foundation during Solomon’s first season in charge. They’ll have 17 total players in the program and four first-time players. ... While McHenry will have a young roster, the Warriors are determined to have one of the better seasons in program history. “The girls are working hard at practice in order to play more cohesively and to earn our opponents’ respect while working to be more competitive than in past seasons,” Solomon said. ... The Warriors will be looking for their first playoff win in program history this spring.