2023 Northwest Herald Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year: Crystal Lake Central co-op’s Anna Starr

It didn’t take long for Crystal Lake Central co-op’s Anna Starr to adjust to the high school game.
In her first match, the 5-foot-10 freshman helped lead the Tigers to a 16-7 victory over Fremd with a game-high four goals and two assists.
It was a sign of things to come.
The talented midfielder went on to record one of the best freshman seasons in the state, putting up some eye-popping numbers along the way. Starr led Central co-op with a team-high 74 goals, adding 23 assists and 183 draw controls.
Starr’s big spring landed her on the All-Fox Valley Conference and the IHSA All-Sectional teams. But perhaps most impressive was that Starr was the only freshman named to the Illinois Girls Lacrosse Coaches Association’s All-State first team.
Central co-op went 6-0 to win the FVC title for the third straight season and set the program record for wins in a season, going 22-2 and winning its second straight sectional title. The Tigers finished one win from state, falling to Lake Forest 7-3 in the Huntley Supersectional.
For her efforts, Starr was voted the Northwest Herald Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year by the sports staff with input from area coaches. Huntley sophomore Katie Ferrara, who recorded 98 points to lead the FVC, also was considered for the award.
Starr recently talked to sports writer Alex Kantecki about her big first year, how she got her start in lacrosse, her love of geography and more. Starr also wanted to give a birthday shoutout to her little brother, AJ, who recently turned 12.
How did you get your start in lacrosse?
Starr: [Sophomore] Addison Bechler’s mom found this “Give lacrosse a try” clinic for us both to go to, and I’m pretty sure [sophomore] Fiona Lemke went also. They basically gave us some sticks and taught us how to throw. We didn’t get a ton out of it, but that’s when I first fell in love with the sport, and I just wanted to keep playing.
What is your favorite part about lacrosse?
Starr: I love everything about it. I would beg my dad to go out with me and throw and catch after school like every single minute. I wasn’t even scoring yet, I was just throwing and catching, but I still loved it. I started the spring of fourth grade.
What will you remember the most about your freshman season?
Starr: I just remember being so nervous to join the team because they were all super close last year, and I knew that’s why they had so much success. The entire team welcomed me from my first day, and it was a great environment to learn and train in.
What is your dream job?
Starr: To be honest, I’m not really sure what I want to do yet. But I just want to keep playing lacrosse as long as I can, and hopefully I’ll figure it out later.
What sport do you enjoy playing the most?
Starr: Definitely lacrosse. I started volleyball in sixth grade. They are pretty different, but when I take the draw, I have to jump up for the ball a lot, which is kind of the same timing as hitting the ball in volleyball.
What is something that scares you?
Starr: Failure.
What is your favorite TV show?
Starr: My favorite TV show is “Criminal Minds.” I like watching the older seasons on Hulu.
If you could change one thing about lacrosse, what would it be?
Starr: I feel like there needs to be some foul system like there is in basketball, something like five fouls and you’re out. Because sometimes the games get super rough, and I’m just afraid that someone’s going to get hurt. You need to be aggressive but not be careless with the fouls.
What is the hardest part about lacrosse?
Starr: I think defense is really hard because you’re just reacting off of what the person with the ball is doing. It’s hard to watch the ball while people are cutting and setting screens and stuff.
What is your most prized possession?
Starr: Probably my lacrosse stick. I don’t want anything to happen to it.
What was your favorite class this year?
Starr: World Studies. I just love geography and learning about other cultures. That class has all the different things I love to learn about.
What is something most people don’t know about you?
Starr: I am part Native American [Mohawk], and they helped originate the game.
Do you have any rituals or superstitions before you play?
Starr: I’m not a super superstitious person, but I always do wear pink socks when I play lacrosse, and I have a headband on.
Who on your team makes you laugh the most?
Starr: The whole freshmen class is pretty close, but I sat by Izzy Jackson on the bus rides and she always made me laugh and helped calm me down before a game if I was nervous.
Who on your team inspires you the most?
Starr: I would say [senior midfielder] Maddi Lieflander because she has the most goals, most assists and most points to ever go through our program, and she’s been so welcoming to me this season and has been so great showing me the ropes.
Where would you most like to go on a vacation?
Starr: I would love to see Italy.
What food can you just not stand to eat?
Starr: I actually hate all kinds of citrus. Oranges, lemons, limes … I just try and stay away from it.
What are you most proud about from this season?
Starr: I was really proud of our team when we beat Hersey because they were really tough competition, and we ended up winning in overtime. I think the whole team played amazing. That was definitely our best game. I think we played almost a perfect game, we barely messed up.
What are you looking forward to most next season?
Starr: We had a great season finishing 22-2, so I’m hoping that we can keep winning and win a supersectional and make it to state.