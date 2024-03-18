Letter: Developer shouldn’t get more money for Cary subdivision

Your recent article about Ridgefield Homes asking the village of Cary for $73,000 in infrastructure improvements failed to mention the property was purchased by the village and the existing structures were demolished for $725,000. It was then listed for $255,000.

It was also changed from business to a residential property. Jay Dulla purchased the property for $150,000. This was savings of $105,000.

Richfield Homes previously purchased five lots in the Cimarron subdivision that were listed by the village for $29,900 each and purchased for $21,000 each. This was a total purchase price of $105,000 for another discount of $44,500.

All in all, Mr. Dulla has saved $149,500, and he is now asking for more. Why is this developer getting preferential treatment by the mayor and the village trustees? Something is not adding up. He is also asking for TIF money. I am a concerned Cary resident wanting transparency with our local officials.

Alan Tuman

Cary