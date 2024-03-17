Woodstock awarded $2.79M grant for rec center renovations

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the city of Woodstock are finalizing an agreement for a $2.79 million grant to renovate the city’s aging recreational facility on Lake Avenue, according to a recent news release.

Woodstock applied for funds for improvements to the Woodstock Recreation Center through IDNR’s Park and Recreational Facility Construction grant program in June 2023. Renovations will occur in phases to keep indoor recreational facilities accessible to the community throughout the two-year grant term, which begins in March. Plans include:

Containment of humid air generated by the pool area

Upgrade of exterior doors so they are ADA-compliant

Renovation of sauna

Replacement of gymnasium roof

Installment of security camera and key fob system for future service to club members

Update of locker rooms

Add an ADA restroom in yoga/multipurpose room

Remodeling of entrance way and front desk/office area

Improvement of exterior drainage to fix flooding in the parking lot after heavy rains and pave gravel parking lot area

The recreation center, 820 Lake Ave., was built about 35 years ago and serves more than 1,400 members and more than 1,200 residents each week, according to the release. In a survey, recreation center members positively assessed classes, instructors, trainers and staff. Because of high use, signs of wear and tear have appeared on the building’s facade and its interior spaces.