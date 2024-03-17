Algonquin Business Awards winners announced

Algonquin's Pickle Haus is among the village's business award winners. Here, Ammar Wazir hits the ball during a grand opening ceremony for the Pickle Haus in Algonquin, on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. The Pickle Haus offers indoor pickle ball courts, food and drinks. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

The village of Algonquin has announced the winners of the 2023 Algonquin Business Awards, an initiative designed to celebrate and recognize outstanding achievements, innovations and contributions within its business community.

Award winners include:

Rehabilitation/Improvement Award: Garden on Main, 409 S. Main St., for its efforts in enhancing an existing building or parcel within the village, including landscaping improvements.

Garden on Main, 409 S. Main St., for its efforts in enhancing an existing building or parcel within the village, including landscaping improvements. Entrepreneur of the Year Award: Pickle Haus/Hubbard Street Group, 1621 S. Randall Road, recognized for its positive economic impact and investment in the village, encouraging further investment in the sector.

John McLinden welcomes people during a grand-opening ceremony Nov. 10, 2023, for the Pickle Haus in Algonquin. The Pickle Haus offers indoor pickleball courts, food and drinks. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Enduring Business Award: Cucina Bella, 220 S. Main St., honored for its long-standing contribution to the community for more than five years.

Budding Business Award: Antigua Mexican Grill, 2160 Lake Cook Road, acknowledged for introducing a unique business concept as a new entrant in the past five years, prioritizing local over national chains.

Antigua Mexican Brunch and Grill is the owner's second restaurant. Located in Algonquin, it offers a brunch menu as well as lunch and dinner. (Mystery Diner)

Project of the Year Award: The Enclave, 1700 block of South Randall Road, celebrated for its architectural design, sound land planning and adding six high-quality businesses to the community.

For information about the Algonquin Business Awards program and the winners, visit aplusalgonquin.com.