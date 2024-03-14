Northwest Herald girls soccer preview: 5 players to watch in 2024

Richmond-Burton’s Layne Frericks (19) celebrates with Margaret Slove after wining over Willows in Class 1A Richmond-Burton Sectional title last season. Frericks is one of the top girls soccer players to watch this spring. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Here are five girls soccer players to watch in the Northwest Herald area this season.

Crystal Lake Central's Olivia Anderson

Olivia Anderson, Crystal Lake Central, sr., M

Anderson will try to top a memorable junior season. She earned the 2023 Northwest Herald Girls Soccer Player of the Year award after helping the Tigers to a historic third-place finish at the Class 2A state tournament. The Loyola-Chicago commit scored 13 goals and added five assists and looks to help Central win a state championship this spring.

Richmond-Burton's Layne Frericks

Layne Frericks, Richmond-Burton, sr., F

Frericks is set to take on more of a goal-scoring role for the Rockets after mostly playing as a midfielder during her high school career. Scoring goals hasn’t been an issue for the Indiana State commit. She had 15 goals along with 18 assists last season.

Woodstock North's Addison Rishling

Addison Rishling, Woodstock North, sr., M

Rishling will attempt to make more history in her return to the pitch for the first time since her freshman season. She battled injuries the past few years after becoming the Thunder’s single-season goal scoring leader when she scored 34.

Crystal Lake Central's Chelsea Iles

Chelsea Iles, Crystal Lake Central, sr., D

Iles has been a defensive force for the Tigers since she joined as a freshman. She earned IHSSCA All-Sectional and All-Fox Valley Conference honors last season, and Iles will try to help Central reach new heights this spring.

Jacobs' Gabby Wojtarowicz

Gabby Wojtarowicz, Jacobs, jr., M

Wojtarowicz led area midfielders in scoring with 20 goals for the Golden Eagles last season in a breakout sophomore year. The Loyola-Chicago commit should be one of the top players in the FVC this spring.