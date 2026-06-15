Dixon announces 2026 Street Resurfacing Program plans

Workers unload gear for the reconstruction of the crosswalks at Peoria Avenue and West Second Street in Dixon on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. (Alex T. Paschal)

Dixon city officials have announced the launch of the city’s 2026 Street Resurfacing Program, representing about $2 million in infrastructure investments throughout the community.

The project includes resurfacing 51 blocks of roadway, along with sidewalk and drainage improvements, downtown crosswalk reconstruction and preventive maintenance throughout Dixon, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.

The program is funded through motor fuel tax revenue and local infrastructure funds. Construction is expected to begin in June and continue throughout the 2026 construction season.

“While resurfacing streets and reconstructing our downtown crosswalks will be the most visible parts of this year’s project, we’re equally focused on the work that helps protect those investments,” Public Works Director Matt Huyett said. “Sidewalk improvements and preventative maintenance efforts are all important parts of maintaining city infrastructure, and we’re excited to continue building on that foundation.”

In addition to resurfacing about 3.5 miles of roadway, the city will replace sidewalks in select locations, address drainage concerns, reconstruct downtown crosswalks, and perform crack sealing at locations throughout the city.

”The City Council has consistently identified infrastructure as a priority, and this program continues that commitment,” City Manager Danny Langloss said. “We’ve made tremendous progress over the last several years, and this investment allows us to continue improving the infrastructure that residents rely on every day.”

”Residents have made it clear that sidewalk improvements are important to them, and we’ve listened," said Mayor Glen Hughes. “Safe, well-maintained sidewalks improve accessibility and enhance the overall quality of life in our community. I’m proud to see continued investment in sidewalk improvements as part of this year’s program.”

Street selection was based on the city’s Street Analysis Program and input from Public Works staff who monitor roadway conditions throughout the year.

2026 street resurfacing list

North Jefferson Avenue: Heather Lane to Dead End

Ann Avenue: Prescott Street to Nan Avenue

Nan Avenue: Ann Avenue to Mary Avenue

Mary Avenue: Prescott Street to Nan Avenue

Pine Meadow Drive: North Jefferson Avenue to dead end

Sinnissippi Avenue: University to Ogletree Place

Chuck Vaile Drive: Palmyra to Page Park Drive

Borden Place

Alley between Fourth Avenue and Johnson Avenue from Ferris to Park Street

Eastern Avenue: Chicago Avenue to Division Street

Division Street: Eastern Avenue to Fargo Avenue

Countryside Lane: Lantern Court to Anchor Road

Woodside Place: Countryside Place to dead end

Meadow Trace: Countryside Lane to dead end

Middle Road: Countryside Lane to Anchor Road

East Third Street: Artesian Place to Dement Avenue

Van Buren Avenue: Woodlawn Avenue to College Avenue

Woodlawn Avenue: College Avenue to dead end

Jackson Avenue: Woodlawn Avenue to dead end

Jay Dee Avenue: West Seventh Street to end of right of way

Van Buren Avenue: West Fourth Street to West Seventh Street

West Ninth Street: Lincoln Avenue east to dead end

Alley between Peoria and Highland avenues from West 11th Street to West 10th Street

Alley between Douglas and Lincoln avenues from West Sixth Street south to Douglas Avenue

Additional improvements